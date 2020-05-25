Toya Johnson does fan day with a video in which her little girl queen reigns in exercise.

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account that made fans smile. In the clip, Reigny is working like crazy, as you will see below. Check out the fun post here:

‘I promise I can't make this up, I literally went in and saw this. Squats with the resistance band … we exercise in this house

#WeightNoMore, "Toya captioned his post that Reign's father Robert Rushing also posted.

One fan said, "My motivation allowed me to lift my butt now that Sis counts," and another follower posted this message in the comments: "Too cute now you have me ready to do something."

As you can imagine, Toya's followers flooded the comment section with love for the girl.

One commenter said, "Barefoot on the treadmill hahaha that's a bit of a professional shit,quot; and someone else exclaimed, "Work it out Reign😂omg She's sooo cute."

An Instagrammer posted: ‘It was like I wasn't going to be the only one out of shape! The little resistance band on her little legs is killing me 😩😩 Too sweet! "And another follower said," Kids are what they see, so I congratulate you on showing him at an early age how important fitness is. "

Another of Toya's followers said: "Reign said that she should be ready for the summer body hahaha,quot;, and a fan published this: "My God, she is smart! She and my son of the same age and I cannot speak to the ".

Apart from this, Toya recently shared a video on his social media account showing his fans how he and Reign Rushing's hair are being washed and styled.

Toya fans were wondering how exactly she was styling Reigny's hair, and they were very happy to see the clip. Robert Rushing also jumped in the comments to take credit for his daughter's beauty.



