Total Colorado cases mark up to 24,269, a single known death recorded in the last 24 hours

Matilda Coleman
For the first time since late March, Colorado recorded a single death among people with coronaviruses in a 24-hour period.

The number of known deaths among people with COVID-19 increased to 1,333 on Monday, compared to 1,332 deaths on Sunday, the latest state data shows. The last time the state recorded a single death in a 24-hour period was March 23, just a few weeks after the coronavirus pandemic. During April and May, the number of deaths almost always increased by double digits each day.

However, authorities believe that the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 is likely much higher than those reported by public health agencies in Colorado and across the country.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment classifies COVID-19 deaths into two categories: coronavirus deaths and deaths among those with COVID-19. People whose deaths are due to COVID-19 have coronavirus listed as the cause of death. Deaths among people with COVID-19 include people who had the coronavirus from another cause of death listed on their death certificate. The department began to differentiate the two categories on May 15.

The total number of new cases reported in Monday's data also decreased significantly compared to previous weeks.

The total number of positive cases in Colorado rose to 24,269 on Monday, 95 more than the previous day, according to data released Monday by the state health department. The number of new cases is relatively small compared to the daily increases of hundreds observed during April and May. The last time the state recorded fewer than 100 new cases in a 24-hour period was March 20.

