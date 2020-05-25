Toni Braxton strips off bra and panties before Memorial Day

Monday is Memorial Day, and living legend Toni Braxton made her fans hot when she posted a photo of herself wearing only her bra and panties, and it even seemed like Toni was preparing to go completely topless.

"MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The beaches are open and I'm ready for the body of the beach … 🌊 but I'm too scared to leave. It's still COVID-19. Stay safe!" Captioned the message.

COVID-19 has postponed almost everyone's plans, including Toni's upcoming nuptials to Cash Money co-founder Birdman.

In a recent interview with The Rick & Sasha Show, Toni said that she and Birdman are still together, but in no rush to walk down the hall.

"We came and went on our wedding dates. We had a great date, but ten was getting too big and we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, 'Okay, we don't want it to be too small,' ; " she said. "But then, [Bryan] said, 'Okay, let's do a drive-through.' I'm like, 'We're not doing a car tour. We're not ordering fries after we get married, baby. "