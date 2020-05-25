Toni Braxton is ready for the beach in a sensual swimsuit!

Toni Braxton turned to social media to prove that she is ready for the beach! The 52-year-old star is seen half her age in the photo of the swimsuit she shared with her fans and admitted she was super excited to hit the beach over Memorial Day weekend, but she was too & # 39; scared & # 39; to go for the coronavirus!

%MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877714% %MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877714%

It doesn't appear that the quarantine affected Toni in any way, as he obviously managed to stay in good shape during these two months of confinement!

On Memorial Day, she showed off her enviable body in a small black bikini just there, but she also took this opportunity to remind her followers to stay safe during the pandemic!

She emphasized that even though she was more than ready to go to the beach, she would rather not because she was too afraid of the virus!

‘MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The beaches are open and I'm ready for the beach corps … "but I'm too scared to go. It's still COVID-19. Stay safe!" He wrote next to the mirror selfie.

With one hand, he held the top of his undone bathing suit and in the other, he held his phone to take the photo.

His fans wasted no time before going into his comment section and talking about how good he looked!

These are some of the reactions of Toni's followers: "You look good, I wish I had a body like you." / "The fountain of youth is clearly in your house!" / "I hope to see myself like this at your age,quot;. / "Body goals,quot;.

Toni has obviously been in the headlines for being in good shape for a while, but this comes after she talked about someone else's heat!

%MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877715% %MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877715%

A few weeks ago, he posted a photo of former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, 59, in the 90s and revealed that he found him "sexy!"

Ad %MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877736% %MINIFYHTML66bb33d6475df310046ef54ced73877736%

He tweeted some photos of the two posing together at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and in the caption, he wrote: ‘Although @dennisrodman was a bit sexy in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #The last dance. & # 39;



Post views:

0 0