Toni Braxton drops her clothes for the camera and flaunts her toned body in a small black lingerie set – check out the thirst trap photo!

Toni Braxton surprised her fans with an amazing photo that she decided to share on her social media account. She wears the smallest pieces of lingerie and tells her fans that she is ready to go to the beach, but that she is still scared by the new coronavirus.

People couldn't be more excited after seeing the thirst trap photo that they decided to post on their social media account. Check it out below.

‘MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The beaches are open and I'm ready for the beach corps … "but I'm too scared to go. It's still COVID-19. Stay safe!" Toni captioned her photo.

Many fans praised her perfect body, but there were also enemies who told her that clothes shouldn't be dropped like that.

A fan asked: Entonces So are you going to be 25 years old forever? Is that the plan? "And one person shadowed her:" No. We want Toni short hair in a cover-up for honey. Toni does not conform to society. She is classic! "

Another follower said, "You look good, I wish I had a body like you," and another enemy hit her: "Ma'am !!! You're really too old and too legend for this!"

Someone else told the singer: & # 39; Toni put on some clothes because you're giving me a heart attack❤️I'm trying to breathe again & # 39 ;, and another follower said: & # 39; Now, Mrs. Toni Why is he out here looking like this? ?? #bawdygoals ".

In other news, it has been reported that there has been a challenge from Toni Braxton floating online, and the singer herself may have posted the winner. You should see the video that The Shade Room posted on social media.

Toni asked her fans, "Seriously, is this how I really sound??’ And Tamar Braxton jumped in the comments and said: ‘your challenge is the BEST‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️’

People praised the lady in the video as if there was no tomorrow.



