Tom Brady has the best reaction after ripping his pants while playing golf

Good Tom brady!

After the quarterback tore his pants for The match: champions of charity golf tournament, the NFL star turned to social media to laugh at the whole incident.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player retweeted a photo of himself bending down to pick up the ball and looking at fans at the split in his pants.

"I guess the pants wanted to distance themselves socially …," he joked on Twitter.

He also noted that he would wear his Under Armor Golf pants next time and including the hashtag #Lesson learned.

Brady was not the only celebrity to take the green. Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson He also played a few rounds. The athletes teamed up with Woods and Manning against Mickelson and Brady at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Woods and Manning ended up taking the trophy home and it looks like everyone had a good time. The athletes also couldn't resist teasing each other.

"I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't really like Tom, Indianapolis, Denver, Boston, after he betrayed them and broke their hearts," said the retired Denver Broncos pro, taking a hit on Brady's recent decision to leave the New England Patriots.