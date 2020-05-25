Todd McCarthy ranks the best and worst Palme d'Or winners of all time – Up News Info

Since we will never know which film refused to win the Palme d'Or over the weekend at the never-before-seen 2020 Cannes Film Festival, likely due to a caged bat in a Chinese market, this is as good a time as any. Some of the films that, deserving or not, have won the coveted gold trophy in the 64 years of the festival's Palme era.

Looking at the list, what is striking is the number of enduring classics that emerged from the 1960s and 1970s; By my calculation, seven of the top ten best had their world premieres at Cannes during that period, while only three of the past four decades made it to the rating.

In contrast, on my list of the top ten worst Cannes first prize winners were four films from the 1990s and three made since then. On the positive side, more countries that previously were not considered very important in the international film scene have been invited to the competition in the last 20-30 years; Still, a sizable number of these films have proven to be relative flashes in the pan, more curiosities or momentarily fashionable works than anything of lasting importance.

The following are my picks for the top ten and worst Palme d'Or winners since 1956:

BEST

1960—La Dolce Vita (Federico Fellini). Essentially closing the door on World War II, its trauma and consequences to accelerate a new era, this voluptuous milestone set the stage for a European cinema dedicated to looking hedonistically inward and forward.

1963—The leopard (Luchino Visconti). Long held in low regard in the United States due to its failed American version, Visconti's imposing masterpiece was finally universally recognized as such in the wake of the 2010 restoration that debuted at Cannes.

1964—Cherbourg's umbrellas (Jacques Demy). This is a fully sung musical that beautifully stands the test of time, not only for Michel Legrand's rich sheet music and Demy's fervent style, but also for the script's tough-minded attitude about dreamy notions of fate and true love .

1967—Exploit (Miguel Ángel Antonioni). Infused with the atmosphere of Swinging London but shrouded in its internal mysteries and its threat, Antonioni's move to international cinema was calculatedly modern but remains one of the defining works of the day.

1974—The conversation (Francis Ford Coppola). Using audio for incomplete clues in a murder mystery with the same intent that Antonioni had employed fleeting visuals, Coppola confirmed the boastful status he achieved with The Godfather with this fascinatingly controlled study by an audio surveillance expert.

1976—Taxi driver (Martin Scorsese). Two years later, the other great new Italian-American director of his generation, Scorsese, made his final breakthrough with this disturbing look at a social misfit inclined to violence. His legacy has been lasting.

1979—Apocalypse now (Francis Ford Coppola). After working hard for years, Coppola went bankrupt debuting his epic of the Vietnam War at Cannes and emerged triumphant, setting the stage for the film's successful release. The anticipated notoriety also sparked a large increase in the number of American journalists covering Cannes, something that remained in place for decades.

1993—The piano (Jane Campion). A legitimate Cannes discovery based on the director showing off her shortest work at the festival, Campion made history by becoming the first woman to win the festival's first prize, with eerily beautiful and distinctive work.

1994—Pulp fiction (Quentin Tarantino). With just his second feature film, Tarantino became a director to keep permanently in mind in this completely fresh and original crime image. The director has had a long-standing relationship with the festival, having released six of his films there.

2007—4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days (Cristian Mungiu). This tautly minimalist drama about a woman suffering an illegal abortion in the late 1980s was at the forefront of a new wave of Romanian cinema that burst onto the international scene in the late 2000s.

WORST

1956—The silent world. The city's favorites, deep sea explorer Jacques Cousteau and filmmaker Louis Malle, teamed up in an underwater documentary that may have once seemed novel, but today seems extremely routine and has nothing to offer contemporary audiences.

1957 – Friendly persuasion. This friendly drama about Quakers during the Civil War was a perfectly pleasant entry into Cannes, but its victory, voted on by seven of the 11 jurors, was far from being deserved given that the competition was led by Cabiria Nights of Fellini and The Seventh Seal of Bergman. . Why the jury brushed aside those two all-time classics in favor of the Hollywood movie remains an inscrutable mystery.

1962—Keeper of promises. There's a reason you've never heard of this grim little movie about a Brazilian peasant who, because his donkey survives a serious illness, drags a large wooden cross 30 miles across Brazil to donate to a priest . It is terribly horrible and, to date, the only Brazilian film to win La Palma.

1973—The hiring. Acting intelligently to be sure, this period of British drama about a chauffeur obsessed with his aristocratic boss neurotics is mainstream and predictable in every way and not a film anyone has spoken of in decades. He shared La Palma with the much more deserving scarecrow of Jerry Schatzberg.

1987—Under Satan's sun. Maurice Pialat's harsh and ruthless film about a priest trying to save the soul of a young murderer is a matter of love or hate. Booed when he won the Palme d'Or, Pialat yelled at the angry crowd: "I don't like you either!"

1992—The best intentions. After winning in 1987 for Pelle the Conqueror, Swedish director Bille August undeservedly copied his second consecutive palme d'or for this biographical drama about Ingmar Bergman's parents, written by the same great. Adequate, decent and soap opera, it is a film that does not stay in the mind at all.

1998—Eternity and a day. Every three or four years, during the 1980s and 1990s, it seemed like Greek director Theo Angelopoulos would show up at Cannes to pick up his Palme d'Or only to be disappointed until it finally happened. For his detractors, however, the title of this was the only comment necessary to describe his feelings about the director's work.

2003—Elephant. Any movie about a heinous incident like the Columbine school shootings is sure to be controversial, but Gus Van Sant's discretion and restraint turn into a form of stance consciously designed to retain any discernible view of the tragedy.

2004—Fahrenheit 9/11. Professional provocateur Michael Moore reached the pinnacle of his career with this rabid, often outrageous, sometimes absurd and occasionally immediate attack by George W. Bush and his mistaken response to the attack on the Twin Towers. A Cannes ovation never lasted as long as the one it received, but elevating Moore to the pantheon of great filmmakers on the basis of this scattering attack stems from an emotional reaction rather than an aesthetic achievement.

2008—Class. Laurent Cante's gaze at the challenges experienced by a French high school teacher with students from a wide variety of backgrounds is intelligent, balanced, and insightful. In a second view, however, it strongly reveals its limitations and shallow depth; much less than what is seen with the naked eye, he looks like a student who initially dazzles to cover his superficiality.