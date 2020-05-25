Tiny Harris reminds fans that they will see her and T.I.'s family show today, here's a sneak peek

Tiny Harris reminded her fans not to miss the Family show today. You can check out The Friends & Family Hustle on VH1 at 8 p.m. Take a look at a brief look below.

Someone said, "Tiny, you and your family and the Toya family are my favorites on the show. I love them," and another follower received this message after watching the video: "Not good T.I. I hope I'm not pregnant."

An Instagram installer posted this message: “Favorite show. I love that the show always has a lesson. Thanks for a positive show. "

Another fan said: "I love them and everything, but he is so calm with his son having sex, but still goes with his 18-year-old daughter to gin 🤦🏽‍♀️ @ msasia86 Not great at all."

A fan told viewers, ‘This is about something else and not lil cry baby King. Clock… & # 39;

Someone else said this: ‘As the parent of a girl and a boy, I also don't understand Tip's logic. I've watched the show since it started, and I don't understand why it's okay to be so relaxed with kids who have sex, but do I want to make sure your daughter is still a virgin at 18? I care more about my sons than I do about my daughter! "

The same follower went on and said: ‘All these girls have to do is accuse a boy of rape and his name is ruined forever. Also, if a girl sends nude photos and sends them to a boy, even if both are minors, the boy can be charged with child pornography in many states. I think back to when King wanted to go on tour for the first time, and all those girls throwing panties off and the reaction was really lax. I'm not insulting anyone's parents in any way, I'm just saying that times have changed, and raising a black child and the subject of sex is so scary and you have to take it more seriously than a generation ago before cell phones . & # 39;

A few days ago, Tiny greeted her two friends Toya Johnson and Monica Denise, and she shared a photo with the three of them.



