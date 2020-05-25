Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady attract nearly 6 million viewers at a golf game on television – Up News Info

ATLANTA – Two of the biggest names on the PGA Tour and NFL proved to be unmissable televisions.

Turner Sports said Sunday's broadcast of "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot; attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers on four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf broadcast in cable television history.

He said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.

Woods and Peyton Manning achieved a 1 percent victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at the Medalist Golf Club, a game that offered great entertainment with shots and words, in addition to raising $ 20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

