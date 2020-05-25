Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady attract nearly 6 million viewers at a golf game on television – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4018d4033e9ecfb74de00b1f911dd64d13% %MINIFYHTML4018d4033e9ecfb74de00b1f911dd64d13%

ATLANTA – Two of the biggest names on the PGA Tour and NFL proved to be unmissable televisions.

Turner Sports said Sunday's broadcast of "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot; attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers on four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf broadcast in cable television history.

He said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.

Woods and Peyton Manning achieved a 1 percent victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at the Medalist Golf Club, a game that offered great entertainment with shots and words, in addition to raising $ 20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 5:45 to 6 p.m. EDT. That was the time when Brady, who had been ridiculed on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley as he walked off the street looking for a birdie.

It was the second consecutive Sunday of live golf on television after the pandemic shut down the sport on March 13. The week before, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole in a display that NBC Sports said drew 2.35 million viewers. in all formats.

The Champions for Charity match was shown on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The PGA Tour is slated to return in two weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.