Throwback to when Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon fought on set

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were at the peak of their careers in the 90s. Both actresses were part of several great movies and enjoyed a large following. However, we did have a retrospective interview with Farah Khan on our hands, who revealed that both actresses were not getting along. In fact, when they were filming Andaz Apna Apna by Rajkumar Santoshi (1994), they weren't even talking on set.

%MINIFYHTMLf9f669a876b480a081720d171719a93211% %MINIFYHTMLf9f669a876b480a081720d171719a93211%

Farah Khan recounted an incident from the sets of Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994) by director Sanjay Gupta. Farah said: “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, a long time ago, in a movie called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage dispute. They beat each other with their wigs. "

He also added: “They wore these wigs with braids and beads. One hit, the other hit his foot with the heel. It was quite childish. I'm sure they will laugh at that now. "

%MINIFYHTMLf9f669a876b480a081720d171719a93212% %MINIFYHTMLf9f669a876b480a081720d171719a93212%

In a previous interview, Raveena had revealed that Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi as well as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were tired of their fight. She said: “The children tried to unite Karisma and me. In fact, in the climax, there is a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, "We will not untie him unless they talk to each other."