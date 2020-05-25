Three newborn fawns rescued after Doe was hit and killed by vehicle – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8f8eded5143b9c2a52a360603d3e65e613% %MINIFYHTML8f8eded5143b9c2a52a360603d3e65e613%

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says a pregnant doe gave birth to three cubs after being run over and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

The incident occurred on Highway 25 south of Wheeler, Minnesota. Authorities say the woman who hit the deer went to a nearby house for help with the fawns.

The owner wrapped the fawns in towels and provided bottles so that the police could feed the animals. And the woman who hit the deer was able to provide an animal milk supplement from her home.

The fawns were cared for and fed in the sheriff's office overnight. The animals were later transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Liberation, where they are said to "appear to be in good health."