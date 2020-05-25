This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

Memorial Day looks pretty gray for the Boston area.

Monday will be cloudy for much of the day with a slight chance of irregular rain, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the 1960s for much of the region with cooler temperatures along the coast.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.