This is how Jesse is helping a friend in 90 days: quarantined

90-day fiancé: quarantined It offers viewers even more information about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. The episode on Monday, May 25 is recorded with Jesse.

Viewers first met Jesse when he was on 90 day promise: before 90 days With Darcey These days he is not fighting over how to cut a steak, but is helping to care for a friend who was sick with the coronavirus.

In the exclusive glimpse above, Jesse films himself shopping for his friend who was hospitalized at the time of his confessional.