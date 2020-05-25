This is how Jesse is helping a friend in 90 days: quarantined

90-day fiancé: quarantined It offers viewers even more information about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. The episode on Monday, May 25 is recorded with Jesse.
Viewers first met Jesse when he was on 90 day promise: before 90 days With Darcey These days he is not fighting over how to cut a steak, but is helping to care for a friend who was sick with the coronavirus.
In the exclusive glimpse above, Jesse films himself shopping for his friend who was hospitalized at the time of his confessional.
"One of my close friends is sick with the coronavirus and is currently in the hospital, so I am collecting food for his son," he says. "I wasn't expecting it, to be honest, because I saw it and said,‘ Where did it go wrong? "It appears to be a very, very strange, dangerous and unprecedented virus."
Jesse explains that his friend, who is a single father, had difficult symptoms in an unexpected turn of events. The experience is "heartbreaking," he says in the clip above.
"The present moment is really all we have. Keeping your family and loved ones very, very close. It is really important to do that," he says.
Monday, May 25 episode of 90-day fiancé: quarantined also register with 90 days veteran Fernanda, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Tiffany and Ronald, 90 day promise: before 90 days starring Rachel and Jon, and Larry and Jenny, also from Before 90 days.
90-day fiancé: quarantined airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
