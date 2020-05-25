These are some of the biggest Bollywood Eid releases

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Director: Karan Johar

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham started breaking records from the first weekend. Opening week's national collections were 70 percent higher than the previous record. The film became the second highest grossing of 2001 nationwide and really earned the label of a box office success. The film's lifetime collections ended at Rs 55 million.

The eid launch movie is probably Karan Johar's version of the Ramayana. Amitabh Bachchan plays a patriarch and Shah Rukh Khan was his loyal exiled son. The film saw Hrithik Roshan as the youngest son trying to unite the family and Jaya Bachchan as the mother torn between the men's ego in her life. The cast of mega stars coupled with the directing brilliance of Karan Johar made this eid release a must see. It is a well known fact that Indians love drama. And this eid release had that in abundance. The scene where Shah Rukh Khan is reunited with his mother years after he left his house still manages to make you cry regardless of how many times you have seen her before.

Interestingly, Karan Johar once mentioned that he wouldn't have ended up making the movie if Amitabh Bachchan had turned down the role. In an interview with a prominent daily newspaper, Karan revealed that Amitabh's character was the backbone of the film and that he could see no one but himself to do the party justice. He said: “As I was writing the film, I realized that Yashvardhan Raichand is the backbone of the film and I could only see one actor playing the role: Amitabh Bachchan. For the rest of the cast, he had options, but he had no alternative for Amit Uncle. It was clear that he would not make the film if he refused. "