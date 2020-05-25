These are some of the biggest Bollywood Eid releases

What does it take for a movie to be successful? For the most part, we think it's a good story, having A-lister stars and a talented director. While all of those things are crucial, we can't ignore the fact that a movie's release date really does play a role in the movie's success. In recent years, we have seen stars doing a lot of festivals. While Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are known for their Diwali and Christmas releases, and no one can beat Salman Khan when it comes to releasing movies on Eid. Race 3 will be Salman Khan's twelfth release at the Eid festival. Next up is Shah Rukh Khan, with five of his films released during this festival. But with all of us trapped under lockdown, this time due to the coronavirus outbreak, we thought about looking back at the movies that created a massive buzz when they hit the box office at Eid.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
Director: Karan Johar
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham started breaking records from the first weekend. Opening week's national collections were 70 percent higher than the previous record. The film became the second highest grossing of 2001 nationwide and really earned the label of a box office success. The film's lifetime collections ended at Rs 55 million.
The eid launch movie is probably Karan Johar's version of the Ramayana. Amitabh Bachchan plays a patriarch and Shah Rukh Khan was his loyal exiled son. The film saw Hrithik Roshan as the youngest son trying to unite the family and Jaya Bachchan as the mother torn between the men's ego in her life. The cast of mega stars coupled with the directing brilliance of Karan Johar made this eid release a must see. It is a well known fact that Indians love drama. And this eid release had that in abundance. The scene where Shah Rukh Khan is reunited with his mother years after he left his house still manages to make you cry regardless of how many times you have seen her before.
Interestingly, Karan Johar once mentioned that he wouldn't have ended up making the movie if Amitabh Bachchan had turned down the role. In an interview with a prominent daily newspaper, Karan revealed that Amitabh's character was the backbone of the film and that he could see no one but himself to do the party justice. He said: “As I was writing the film, I realized that Yashvardhan Raichand is the backbone of the film and I could only see one actor playing the role: Amitabh Bachchan. For the rest of the cast, he had options, but he had no alternative for Amit Uncle. It was clear that he would not make the film if he refused. "
Wanted (2009)
Director: Prabhu Deva
Wanted managed to raise 130 million rupees at the box office. It is often regarded as the turning point of Salman Khan's second coming. Before Wanted, he had a series of movies that were not shown at the box office. But since this eid release became a box office hit, it has never looked back.
Wanted was a remake of a Telugu movie titled Pokiri. Pokiri was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Before Wanted, Prabhu Deva remade Pokiri in Tamil in 2007. After the success of the Tamil version of Pokiri, Prabhu Deva decided to make a Hindi version of the film as well. The eid release starred Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in lead roles. Although the cast and directors kept changing in the different version of the eid release, Prakash Raj was a constant. He played the villain in the original and in the remake and received high praise for his performance. It seemed that with Wanted, Salman Khan finally figured out the formula for what the audience wants from him. Movies like Dabangg and Bodyguard, which were released after Wanted, may not have high content, but they do have an entertainment factor.
Salman spoke about eid. Launch in an interview with a prominent newspaper during which he mentioned that, keeping the essence of the original, the creators have also managed to make this film unique. He said: “In this film there is humor and different types of action considering our audience. It is not the same copy of the Telugu version, but we also have our own tickets, which differentiates this movie from the movie from the South. "
Dabangg (2010)
Director: Abhinav Kashyap.
Dabangg had a massive opening at the box office as it became the highest opening of all time with collections of up to Rs 16.5 million. The film had lifetime collections of Rs 141 million.
Dabangg was a story about a cop named Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan), a fearless but corrupt cop with a self-titled title of "Robinhood Pandey,quot;. Chulbul falls with a girl named Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) during a police encounter. Chulbul always had a troubled relationship with his family. After his father's death, his mother married Prajapati Pandey (Vinod Khanna), whom Chulbul never accepted as his father. So the Chulbul nemesis Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) took advantage of the situation by using his stepbrother Makkhi's (Arbaaz Khan) hatred towards him. Chedi agrees to fund Makkhi's father's treatment if he delivers a box of mangoes to the home of Dayal Babu, a politician that Chedi Singh wanted to get out of his way. Unknown to Makkhi, there is a bomb inside the box, which explodes after he leaves, killing Dayal Babu. After which, Chedi gives Makkhi the task of killing Chulbul. Makkhi accepts it at the time, but reveals everything to Chulbul, including the fact that it was Chedi who killed his mother. Enraged Chulbul kills Chedi by suffocating him to take revenge on his mother's death. The audience fell in love with Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and that was also reflected in the film's box office numbers.
This eid release became such a hit that the movie also saw a sequel released in 2012 that was titled Dabangg 2. And now, we will soon see the third version of the franchise that will be released later this year and will have wanted director. Prabhu Deva leading the project
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Director: Kabir Khan.
It seems like every Salman Khan Eid release breaks records and Ek The Tiger was no exception. On the opening day, the eid launch managed to raise Rs 33.5 million, which was 40% above Agneepath's previous record (2011) of Rs 21 million. Total collections from the eid launch ended at Rs 188 million.
Ek Tha Tiger was a romantic spy thriller. He featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Salman Khan plays the role of Tiger, who is a spy who works for R.A.W. Tiger is sent to Dublin to observe a scientist of Indian origin, played by Roshan Seth, suspected of transmitting secrets to Pakistanis. He falls in love with his caretaker Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who is learning dance but is actually an ISI spy. As Tiger spends more and more time with her, he finds the human side of himself, something he felt never existed. When he discovers that she is a Pakistani spy, he realizes that the world will never let them be together. What follows is an exciting journey in which two people go to extreme limits to keep their forbidden love safe and save the world in the process.
Chennai Express (2013)
Director: Rohit Shetty
The eid launch raised Rs 29 million on its own opening day, making it the second-highest opening day collection behind Ek Tha Tiger. The eid launch had a successful box office run and grossed Rs 227 million overall.
The Eid release starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Originally it would be called Ready Steady Po. But to highlight the train sequence, which introduced Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul to Meenamma (played by Deepika Padukone), the film was finally called Chennai Express and "Ready Steady Po,quot; was relegated to being the motto. It was also said to be the first film in which an actress' name appeared before an actor's name in the credits, at the insistence of Shah Rukh Khan.
In the film, Rahul embarks on a journey to Tamil Nadu to submerge his late grandfather's ashes in the sea near the Rameswaram temple. During his train journey, he bumps into Meenamma. Meenamma tried to run away from her house since her parents wanted her to marry someone she did not love. Meenamma takes Rahul along with her to her father and introduces him as her lover. Rahul is challenged by a duel with Thangaballi, the man Meenamma's parents wanted him to marry. However, the two manage to escape the following night. Along the way, Rahul and Meenamma approach and Rahul takes responsibility for their well-being on their shoulders. He brings Meena back to her father and tries to make her understand and honor her daughter's wish. He also confesses for the first time that he loves her too. Rahul tells Thangaballi and his thugs that this time he has prepared for the fight. Despite being seriously injured, Rahul emerges as the true winner in his duel with Thangaballi. After which Meenamma's father accepts that the heart of an ordinary man like Rahul is much larger than his physical ability and political influence. The film gave us a message that love knows no region or language barriers.
Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006)
Director: Farhan Akhtar
The film had lifetime collections of Rs 70 crore. This climax paved the way for a second version of the film that premiered in 2011 and was titled Don 2. The creators have confirmed that a third of the popular franchise is also in the works.
Farhan Akhtar directed, produced and wrote the script for Don starring Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, a remake of the 1978 film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Don's character was already iconic and popular. While Don was technically a remake, the film had an important factor that set it apart from the original. In the original Don, Vijay replaces his similar Don, a criminal from the mafia world, who is killed in an encounter with the police officer, the remake to climax, makes you believe that what is happening is exactly the same than the original.
Later, it is shown that in the hospital Don (Shah Rukh Khan) had heard Vardhan (Boman Irani's) conversation with Vijay. And after Vijay's operation, Don went to the room where he was lying and changed places with him. It also robbed Vijay of life support that led to his death. Due to this master stroke, Don had removed Vardhan and Singhania (Rajesh Khattar) from his path and became the sole leader of the entire Asian drug empire.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Director: Priyadarshan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa's lifetime collections ended at Rs 52 million.
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, we see newlyweds Siddharth (Shiney Ahuja) and Avni (Vidya Balan) return to the village of the ancients and stay at their ancestral home despite opposition from Siddharth's uncles Badri and Batuk, already who believe that the house is haunted by a spirit of a dancer named Manjulika who was coveted by Siddharth Raja Vibhuti Narayan's ancestor. The Raja had killed his lover Shashidhar in Durga Ashtami and caged Manjulika to marry him where he hanged himself and cursed that his spirit would forever haunt the palace. So the whole family ends up living together in the palace as they are concerned for Siddharth's safety. Avni had a strange fascination for Manjulika. As time goes by, Avni becomes increasingly interested in Manjulika's past. In fact, she is so absorbed in her that she begins to think that she is Manjulika herself. Siddarth feels helpless in this situation and calls his friend Aditya (Akshay Kumar), a psychologist, to help them. Upon arrival, Aditya discovers that Avni suffers from a split personality disorder, which is why she sometimes behaved like Manjulika. Finally, he manages to treat her and Avni and Siddarth return to the United States. The highlight of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has to be Vidya Balan's performance in the movie. It was the first time that the public had seen her in such a role and she absolutely owned it. Despite being a psychological thriller, Akshay managed to bring humor to the film, making it an entertaining watch.
During the film's release, Akshay spoke to a prominent newspaper and shared his thoughts on what separates Bhool Bhulaiyaa from a normal Bollywood thriller. He said: “From a cinematic perspective, I feel we have done a wonderful job creating something that will appeal to faithful and regular moviegoers as well as attract audiences interested in seeing how the film opens the floodgates to a whole new dimension. of thought and justification about the human condition and the psyche. It challenges preconceived notions about sensitive issues and questions society's perceptions of faith, superstition, science, and reasoning. "
%MINIFYHTML06b356f2b9815ef896f9208048808f8e15%%MINIFYHTML06b356f2b9815ef896f9208048808f8e16%