The United States prohibits flights from Brazil, where the pandemic breaks out

BRASILIA – The United States, citing Brazil's growing coronavirus crisis, has banned flights from the nation, striking its troubled leader, who has tried to use his warm relations with President Trump to bolster his political position.
In recent weeks, coronavirus cases and deaths have exploded in Brazil, the most populous country in Latin America.
Its president, Jair Bolsonaro, a pandemic skeptic, had He ignored the warnings of health experts and mocked the measures of social distancing. Now, Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, just behind the United States, with more than 350,000 cases and 22,700 deaths.
When hospitals collapsed and mayors and governors called for help, Bolsonaro spent the past few months fighting the Supreme Court, Congress, and even his own ministers. Now he is the target of an investigation into whether he protected his family from corruption investigations.
US officials said Sunday they were imposing the ban to curb the spread of the disease.
"Today's action will help ensure that foreign citizens who have been to Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The new travel restrictions will not affect bilateral trade, he said.
Mr. Bolsonaro's office declined to comment, but his foreign affairs adviser said the ban was expected and that it was little more than a formality. "Ignore the press hysteria," adviser Filipe Martins said in a Twitter post.
Although, in practical terms, air travel has collapsed during the pandemic, an ally's flight ban remains a public relations setback for Bolsonaro, who has seen his ratings drop as the outbreak in Brazil got out of control.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly tried to obtain political capital from his ideological affinity with the American president. He has She dined with him at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and has had phone calls with the White House. And he has emulated his American counterpart in politics and style, promoting the use of an unproven drug against the coronavirus and attacking the media.
Still, Mr. Bolsonaro has been repeatedly snubbed by the US government. In recent months, the Trump administration threatened tariffs on major Brazilian exports and considered vetoing Brazil's entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a club of the world's developed economies.
The ban also complicates prospects for Brazilian airlines, which, like many around the world, are suffering from collapsing demand.
Before the crisis, the United States was an important destination for Brazilian businessmen and tourists. There were almost 30 direct daily flights between countries last year.
Now there are only 13 weekly flights from Brazil to the United States.