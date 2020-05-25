The teacher allegedly fed the students with muffins contaminated with semen

A teacher is in hot water after she allegedly fed the cupcakes from her high school students, contaminated with her husband's semen.

According to The Advocate, Dennis Perkins, 44, and Cynthia Perkins, 35, were arrested in October on charges including allegations of rape, sexual assault, video voyeurism, mixing of harmful substances, obscenity, and production of child pornography.

Cynthia worked as a teacher at Westside Junior High School. She quit her teaching job in high school the day she was arrested, she was hit with 72 felony charges in the indictment.

The father of a student who ate the tainted cupcakes fell into a debilitating depression from the incident and has been unable to find paid employment, according to one of four civil lawsuits filed against the couple.

Reports say her husband introduced the semen into batches of cupcakes that Cynthia intentionally served her students at Westside Junior High School in November 2018 and May 2019.

Her husband also faces additional charges of rape and sexual abuse of an animal that extends beyond but does not involve Cynthia Perkins.