Home Entertainment The teacher allegedly fed the students with muffins contaminated with semen

The teacher allegedly fed the students with muffins contaminated with semen

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

A teacher is in hot water after she allegedly fed the cupcakes from her high school students, contaminated with her husband's semen.

According to The Advocate, Dennis Perkins, 44, and Cynthia Perkins, 35, were arrested in October on charges including allegations of rape, sexual assault, video voyeurism, mixing of harmful substances, obscenity, and production of child pornography.

Cynthia worked as a teacher at Westside Junior High School. She quit her teaching job in high school the day she was arrested, she was hit with 72 felony charges in the indictment.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©