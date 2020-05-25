The rise in chess popularity creates drama, friction among the great masters

Chess has seen a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, but the multitude of new players in the game and the increase in streaming on Twitch have upset some great masters of the old guard.

%MINIFYHTML5ff18ee1ed61b28e897807aa184782d013% %MINIFYHTML5ff18ee1ed61b28e897807aa184782d013%

Hikaru Nakamura, a great teacher who is in the top five ranked in fast and blitz formats, has been the main target of those unhappy with the dynamics in recent months. Nakamura has 171,000 YouTube subscribers and 254,000 Twitch followers. He often comments on games and interacts with less qualified members of his audience who want to learn more about chess.

With Nakamura's support, people who became popular because of their work on other games like "Overwatch,quot; are now experimenting with chess on Twitch as a way to mix their content offering. Among the big names involved in the crossover are xQc (3 million Twitch followers), BoxBox (1.7 million), and Voyboy (1.2 million).

Grandmaster Ben Finegold is perhaps the loudest of several community voices concerned about the new wave of fans that will drown platforms for top professionals and dilute the game.

"You got the riders, and Hikaru is the latest example, obviously," Finegold said in a recent broadcast. "(xQc) and BoxBox, you know, negative talent in life. Nothing. Nothing up here (in the head), nothing down here (in the heart) … They are doing nonsense."

MORE: Magnus Carlsen seeks to spread his chess pick

Nakamura has continued to praise chess newcomers for increasing the game's visibility, fending off criticism via Twitter and YouTube.

Fellow grandmaster Anish Giri, a player well-versed in online pranks, has apparently also embarked on development.

A thanks to the great streamers who discovered chess. Some do it once or twice, some each individual transmission. Some are occasional visitors to our game, others are getting obsessed. Streamers like @xQc @Box box @voyboy @Papaplatte @Yassuo @nymnion Chess thanks you for all the new fans. – Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) May 21, 2020 %MINIFYHTML5ff18ee1ed61b28e897807aa184782d014% %MINIFYHTML5ff18ee1ed61b28e897807aa184782d014%

Another minor controversy, which also involves Nakamura, has cornered No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the fray. After Nakamura aired a Chess24 event on his own channel with his own comment, Carlsen directly criticized him, saying that he shouldn't be allowed to share content. Carlsen tops Chess24; Nakamura is affiliated with Chess.com.

Nakamura has argued that broadcasting tournaments to as many viewers as possible is in the interest of everyone involved.

In an interview with Sporting News earlier this month, Carlsen acknowledged that the chess culture would progress online and require adjustments in the mindset of traditional community members. Carlsen has not spoken publicly on the subject of amateur chess players streaming on Twitch, but based on his previous comments, it looks like he would be welcome with development.

However, a relaxed content sharing model is apparently not a change that he believes makes sense.

We widely distribute MC Tour moves, but getting participants to repackage as the competition brand in their own flow is not right. @GMHikaru #HeritageChess – Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) May 21, 2020

Despite quarantines dissipating across the globe in the coming months, the influx of new players is likely to have a lasting impact on the popularity of the game. Chess.com is on the verge of rushing into hosting a Twitch tournament comprised primarily of video game players competing in chess.

How all this will shape the future of the chess community continues to be hotly debated. As with evolutions in any field, resistance is to be expected.