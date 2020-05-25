The Patriots may not see Jarrett Stidham ready for the NFL: & # 39; Brian Hoyer will be the starter & # 39;

When Tom Brady left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers this offseason, some people believed that backup Jarrett Stidham would immediately enter the role of starting quarterback in New England.

But Stidham, 23, has thrown just four career passes in the NFL. He came to the organization as a long-term project and has not received the time to grow.

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich said inexperience will lead coach Bill Belichick to choose Brian Hoyer as his 2020 starter at the center.

"If you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understand what to expect from an NFL season, you will want to go with a guy who has veteran leadership (and) also what it takes to be in that building," Ninkovich said in & # 39; Get Up & # 39; from ESPN. "Look, when you're a sophomore, you don't really realize what a season is like as a starter. You don't understand what it's going to take, and not having an offseason doesn't help. So Brian Hoyer will be the starter for Week 1. "

Hoyer doesn't bring many advantages to a position commanded by a Hall of Fame QB for two decades; his lifetime record is 16-22 and he turns 35 in October. Even if the New England defense replicates its form from the first half of last year, the team could still be disappointed if it is led by Hoyer.

The question is whether any potential Stidham carries would be tarnished if he rushed to act.

Ninkovich, at least, believes Stidham is not ready. He is quite familiar with the Patriots' internal thinking, and while his opinion is not final, it certainly carries more weight than that of an average expert.