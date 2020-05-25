The new jailbreak can "unlock,quot; any iPhone or iPad – BGR

The iPhone jailbreak community has a new tool at their disposal that will unlock any iPhone or iPad running any version of iOS from iOS 11 to iOS 13.5.

Called Unc0ver, the iOS jailbreak uses a 0-day vulnerability issue that could be fixed soon. But currently, it can offer unrestricted access to software for the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the latest iPad Pros.

Jailbreaking or rooting refers to unlocking a phone from the manufacturer's software protections that allows users to load applications and give them more control of the device. This should not be confused with unlocking a phone that was purchased from a provider and could be locked in that operator's network right away. Some iPhone users have relied on jailbreaks to run software that never made it to the App Store or to study iOS security, and the jailbreak has been around for almost as long as iOS. Hackers who discovered hardware or software security issues that allowed them to unlock access to the iPhone operating system have been playing a cat-and-mouse game with Apple for years. As soon as they find some new vulnerabilities to attack, Apple will fix them. Now is 2020 and jailbreaking a phone or tablet is probably not what most people want to do or have to do. But a group of hackers has just released the biggest jailbreak software in years, a tool that can break not only old devices, but also the latest iPhone 11, 2020 iPad Pro, and iPhone SE. Even better, Pwn20wnd's Unc0ver tool works on the latest version of iOS, which came out just a few days ago.

Unc0ver is the first jailbreak built on a zero day in years, Cabling reports, which is a great achievement in this day and age. Apple does a great deal of iPhone security and privacy, and will likely patch the software vulnerability in an upcoming iOS release. This is a software-level jailbreak, which means Apple can fix it. A few months ago, hackers discovered an unrepairable Apple hardware flaw (called checkm8) that could be used for jailbreaking purposes on any iPhone or iPad released between 2011 and 2017.

Apple could fix the new kernel problem as soon as two to three weeks, Pwn20wnd and other security researchers said. Cabling. It could be done even earlier if Apple had already discovered it.

The jailbreak will not compromise battery life or other Apple services, including iMessage, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Hackers say the jailbreak preserves the data protection of Apple users and does not undermine the security of the iOS sandbox.

"This jailbreak basically just adds exceptions to existing rules," Pwn20wnd told WIRED. "It only allows reading new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that do not contain user data."

Still, you should be careful when trying to use such tools on your devices, make sure you understand what the jailbreak means and what the risks are. We won't tell you how to do it, and most people probably shouldn't do it in the first place.

But the new Unc0ver tool is the latest in a series of iOS security issues that have made headlines recently. Recently, we've learned how iOS 14 leaked several months before its first beta release, giving researchers and the media early access to Apple's unpublished iPhone operating system. Separately, the FBI has been pushing its iOS backdoor schedule, while confirming that it was able to hack older iPhones using unknown tools. Companies selling security exploits have unveiled new tools that can help the police, or have made unusual claims about iOS bugs: Zerodium said a few days ago that you have too many iOS vulnerabilities on hand, so you don't need to buy additional ones.

