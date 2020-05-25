The man sneezes Vir Das, threatening to slap him for not wearing a mask. Watch video:

Actor and comedian, Vir Das faced a rather unpleasant moment with his 73-year-old neighbor last night. The neighbor not only yelled at the actor, he also tried to sneeze and threatened to slap him. All this because the stand-up comedian was not wearing a mask while standing outside his own door. According to the neighbor, Das was not following the social distancing protocol.

The troublesome comedian, after a series of incidents with his neighbor, finally turned to his social media to share his complaints. In a series of tweets, the actor mentioned what happened that night.

Her first tweet read: "Closed neighbor. I was giving my friend Kavi, who lives three houses away from me, some dinner. We were waiting for him to cook, 15 feet away from each other. Me at my door, him out. This happened. "

The actor wrote: "This is a crazy night. I live on the ground floor. We have a little break. At 10 at night a neighbor came because we had also prepared dinner for them. We do that with them and also some of the others inside from the complex. We gave him a chair fifteen feet away, totally distanced socially. My neighbor had a can of Coke from his house, a mask, which he had taken off to smoke. Outdoor seating area of ​​my house, the neighbor was in the complex, totally distanced socially. Five minutes later, this happens. (sic) "

He also added: "This man is not my owner, he lives on the first floor of the annex building. He is upset that my owner inherited the house I live in and he did not do it. This man does not own my door, my sitting or my I'm not sure if an old man who threatens to assault me, or sneeze, or ask his dead parents to chase me qualifies as harassment. But this is a bit ridiculous. And before this becomes him going to the media As I have done before, I have sat quietly, normally I am not one for the drama, I am sorry that this has crossed the line. How is your confinement? (sic) "

He also wrote how his neighbor had previously gone to the media to obtain articles written against him. He shared, "To be clear. Uncle has previously gone to tabloids to get articles written about me and my family. I let him go quietly several times before. I've posted this here because at least the truth is there before the articles. seedy … Tonight he crossed the line. I hope you understand. (Sic) "

Explaining his side, Das further wrote, "We weren't having dinner. Just for your information. We made a package for Kavi to take home. He was waiting for him and smoking fifteen feet from the other in a chair that we set for him. I'm not sure why I keep explaining why a guy sneezed at me … but anyway. Done. (sic) "

Vir Das also shared a video of the entire incident in which the 73-year-old man can be seen yelling at Das and asking him to wear a mask, while Das politely asks the man to keep a 6-foot distance from him. At one point, the man even says he will hit the actor and call the police. The man also begins to sneeze over the actor.