The legendary jazz drummer was 91 years old – Up News Info

Jimmy Cobb, a jazz drummer and the last surviving member of the ensemble sextet of the iconic Miles Davis album, Blue type, passed away from lung cancer at his home in Manhattan on Sunday. His wife, Eleana Tee Cobb, made the announcement on Facebook. He was 91 years old.

The 1959 album Kind of Blue is considered one of the best jazz records of all time. At the time of its release, the album received rave reviews from critics, a widespread radio replay, and is often considered the best-selling jazz album in history, with over 5 million copies sold, which certified it as a five-fold platinum as of 2019. The album was also honored as a national treasure by the United States House of Representatives.

He worked on several other Davis albums, including Sketches of Spain, Someday My Prince Will Come, Miles Davis at Carnegie Hall, and The Complete Blackhawk.

Born in Washington, DC in 1929, Cobb, a self-taught musician, debuted recording with Earl Bostic and collaborated with artists such as Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday, Pearl Bailey, Clark Terry, Cannonball Adderley, Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderly, Wynton Kelly, Stan Getz, Wes Montgomery and many more.

Cobb received the 2008 Don Redman Heritage Award and received the 2009 NEA Jazz Masters Award from National Endowment for the Arts in the same year.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters Serena and Jaime.