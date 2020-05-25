The leak points to exciting new features for Apple's next-generation AirPods: BGR

A new leak claims that a future model of Apple's AirPods will have ambient light sensors that could be used to monitor user health in real time.

According to the leak, Apple will incorporate these sensors into AirPods in the next two years.

Apple was previously rumored to be working on health monitoring features for AirPods.

Despite the continuing threat of the new coronavirus, Apple is having a particularly busy 2020. In March, both the iPad Pro and MacBook Air lines were updated. Then in April, the second-generation iPhone SE made its long-awaited debut. May is not over yet, but we've already seen a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that features a redesigned Magic Keyboard and twice the storage space of its predecessor. And that without saying anything about the line of the iPhone 12 that will arrive this fall, which is said to be made up of four different models, all with OLED screens and 5G support.

%MINIFYHTML83cdc656d95bf8b96aa83c4f84f78ff914% %MINIFYHTML83cdc656d95bf8b96aa83c4f84f78ff914%

One of the few product lines we haven't heard much about is the company's premium headphones. Apple unveiled its AirPods Pro last fall, and while rumors of new models and hardware updates have popped up online every few weeks, the timing of the next AirPods release has yet to materialize. Based on new reports from DigiTimesThat could have something to do with the main updates Apple is planning for the product.

Citing two items with pay walls DigiTimes, MacRumors reports that Apple is considering integrating light sensors into future AirPods models. These light sensors are reportedly to be developed in Taiwan:

Apple is expected to incorporate ambient light sensors (ALS) into next-generation ‌AirPods‌ devices in the next 1-2 years, and Taiwan's ASE technology can handle the back-end process for the new component as it has been moved to buy more packaging machines, according to industry sources.

In the initial DigiTimes In the report, there was no mention of what ALS could be used for, but a second report suggests that sensors will be involved in biometric measurement as part of the new health features:

%MINIFYHTML83cdc656d95bf8b96aa83c4f84f78ff915% %MINIFYHTML83cdc656d95bf8b96aa83c4f84f78ff915%

ASE Technology is poised to apply its SESUB (Substrate Embedded Semiconductor) based SiP packaging technology to the next generation TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones that Apple will launch, after being contracted to handle mmWave AiP (bundled antenna) process for iPhones and 5G tablets, according to industry sources. ASE has combined SiP with an integrated AI design for TWS gears, allowing devices to monitor heart rates, step counts and health conditions and even perform smart translation and detect head movement, the sources added.

How MacRumors notes, as of January 2019 DigiTimes The report claimed that Apple would bring "health monitoring features,quot; to the next generation of AirPods. Apple released second-generation AirPods in March 2019, but the rumored health features were nowhere to be found. DigiTimes He's often privy to accurate information on upcoming Apple products long before their launch, but plans change and sources aren't always trustworthy. Anything Apple has planned for second-generation AirPods may still be on the cards for a future headphone model.

Image Source: Fadhli Adnan / Shutterstock