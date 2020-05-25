The judges of & # 39; The Voice Australia & # 39; unable to solve massive arguments due to COVID-19

Network nine

Addressing the incident that resulted in the disappearance of one of the show's famous mentors, the lead singer of & # 39; Battle Scars & # 39; hints that it was instigated by Kelly Rowland or Delta Goodrem.

"The voice"Australia's coaches disagree after one of the show's famous mentors left the set, according to Guy sebastian.

The singer-songwriter sits on the panel of the popular television talent show, alongside George boy, Kelly Rowlandand Delta Goodrem, and told the Sydney Morning Herald of Australia "there are unresolved feelings" after the "mass argument".

While the former Australian Idol star mentioned that the incident was instigated by one of the "girls," he did not specify whether it was Delta or Kelly.

Guy said the judges have not been able to meet face-to-face since the dispute, so the issue has yet to be resolved.

"I'm not one of those people who can say, 'Oh, what happens on set stays on set', I don't think so," he told the publication. "Every time there is a discussion, or it becomes personal and unpleasant, I withdraw and fight to overcome it."

The Voice filmed the show's blind audition stage before the COVID-19 crisis was declared a pandemic in March.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kelly and Boy George could be replaced by alternate coaches, or could be mentoring their acts practically while they remain in the United States and England, respectively.