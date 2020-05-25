The former representative of the USA USA Allen West leaves Texas Hospital after motorcycle accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Florida representative Allen West was released from a Texas hospital on Monday after suffering a concussion, several broken bones and cuts in a motorcycle accident, according to a post on his Facebook page.

%MINIFYHTML28413b3620f8171fa45628eeb14d287a13% %MINIFYHTML28413b3620f8171fa45628eeb14d287a13%

West, who is running for president of the Texas Republican Party, was returning from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

Sgt. Of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ryan Howard said in an email that the soldiers responded to an accident on Interstate 35 in West around 5 p.m. Saturday.

He said an unidentified vehicle had changed lanes in an unsafe manner in front of two motorcyclists. He said that one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist collided with the front motorcyclist.

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco for treatment for injuries that were not fatal.

%MINIFYHTML28413b3620f8171fa45628eeb14d287a14% %MINIFYHTML28413b3620f8171fa45628eeb14d287a14%

Allen's campaign manager Lisa Hendrickson said West was the biker in the DPS accident description.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served a term and once called for the removal of then President Barack Obama.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush tweeted about the accident Saturday and said, "I just heard the news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Join me in sending prayers for a speedy recovery. #PrayersForAllen "

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)