The Drive-Thru Eid Al-Fitr celebration enables the community to mark the end of Ramadan together, with social distancing – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Many traditions have been derailed by the pandemic.

That includes Eid al-Fitr, also known as the breaking of the fast in Muslim communities, which is the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.

This year things are different. To maintain a sense of normality, the Brooklyn Park Islamic Center created a drive-thru. He allowed community members to still greet each other without compromising their safety, according to Brooklyn Park Islamic Center treasurer Imran Qureshi.

"Come in your car, drive around here, wish each other a hello Eid, wish each other peace and have a cupcake," said Qureshi. "We just want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. That is why we have the masks, we have the gloves and we are practicing social distancing. "

Muslim communities fast for a whole month during Ramadan. That month ended on Saturday.

