The director of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; is revealed fired many extras who caught strippers on set

Opening on her first experience filming the post-Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Mercedes Rueh claims that director Lorene Scafaria ruled with an iron fist to respect actresses.

"Hustlers"director Lorene Scafaria He shot "a number" of extras on the set of the movie to "catch a glimpse" of the strippers.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu She starred in the 2019 movie, which told the story of a group of women working at a strip club who drugged and robbed their clients to earn money.

Numerous scenes in the film showed the stars in sparse outfits, and several of the extras couldn't resist having a sneaky peek. But director Lorene could not bear it and removed the culprits from the film.

Mercedes Rueh, who also starred in the film, told News On Media: "Obviously there were a lot of strippers and a lot of T and A and everything, and boy, did she rule with an iron fist. There was no one on that set who was anything but respectful of all women. In fact, the more they came out with the less clothes on, the less the guys on set would watch. "

"They didn't even want to be caught eye-catching because there were a number of extras that were fired, either for comments they made or just for eating the girls. It was my first post-Harvey (Weinstein) experience, and it was really interesting because this young woman had strong control over respect for actresses. "