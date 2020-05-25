Texas is running to host the RNC Convention if it moves from North Carolina, says vice president – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After President Trump threatened to move the North Carolina Republican National Convention, Texas Republican Party President James Dickey said Monday: "Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention."

The president made his comments in a series of tweets on Monday morning.

He said Republicans cannot hold their convention in late August at the Charlotte Spectrum Center as scheduled because North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper could not ensure that full attendance was allowed.

"Unfortunately, Democratic Governor, @Roy Cooper is still in a closing mood and cannot guarantee that by August we will be allowed … full assistance in the Arena."

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte in late August. Unfortunately, the Democratic Governor, @RoyCooperNC still in a dull mood and cannot guarantee that by August we will be allowed … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

During a later morning interview on the Fox News Channel, Vice President Mike Pence mentioned Texas, Georgia, and Florida as states to which the convention could move.

"We look forward to working with Governor Cooper, getting a quick response and, if necessary, if necessary, moving the national convention to a state that is more advanced in reopening and can confidently say that we can meet there," said Vice Said President Pence.

SMU Professor of Political Communication Rita Kirk said the president's number one priority now is to reopen the economy.

"This is another of his promises: opening the United States is very important to him as president and as a leader, so I think he will push this as a campaign issue."

A spokesperson for the North Carolina governor said: “State health officials are working with the RNC and will review their plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina relies on data and science to protect the public health and safety of our state. "

Public health officials, including some in North Texas, warned that large gatherings indoors for extended periods could cause the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The president's tweets arrive 90 days before the convention.

Jeanne Phillips, a former ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development during President George W. Bush's first administration, said the convention could still be successful even if it is held on short notice.

"Absolutely. Event planners are very creative. They're organized and they love to make decisions. They do it all day."

Phillips is now Senior Vice President of Corporate Engagement and International Relations for Hunt Consolidated in Dallas.

After the controversial 2000 election, she said she and her team had to quickly plan for the inauguration of President Bush in much less time than normal.

“I assembled a team of 500 people in four days and we all moved to Washington. We had 39 days to make a full schedule. The President and Mrs. Bush did not want to compromise the schedule. It was wonderful and everything worked. "

Professor Kirk said that if Republicans withdrew the North Carolina convention, Texas would not have a better chance of landing on Georgia or Florida.

That's because both states are waste states in a general election, while Texas remains a red state.

Professor Kirk said: "Florida is likely. It is a state that the president must win. So I think it would be a really important decision for them."

Leaving politics aside, Ambassador Phillips said the Lone Star State could still hold such an event. "Overall, I think Texas has the attitude, the means, and the enthusiasm to take on something like this."

She said that Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are three cities in the state that can host tens of thousands of visitors and others.

"Obviously I think Dallas could. We have a perfect facility in the center. We have incredible hotels. "