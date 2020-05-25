Texas-based NASA astronaut countdown to historic launch – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf1bcd88cc43fdb4cf618f74e41d9314813% %MINIFYHTMLf1bcd88cc43fdb4cf618f74e41d9314813%

– Opening a new chapter in American spaceflight, two Texas-based shuttle shuttles will open a new path to orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, weather permitting: the first launch of astronauts Americans from American soil since the final flight of the space shuttle almost nine years ago.

The historic mission, the first orbital flight by a new piloted spacecraft in 39 years, is the culmination of a six-year, multi-million dollar trip by NASA to end the agency's exclusive reliance on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft for the transportation to and from the space station.

Government funded, privately owned and operated astronaut shuttle boats will allow NASA to expand the crew of the space station to seven

