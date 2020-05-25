Test drives resume Tuesday in Minnesota; Priority given to previously canceled people – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLde2cf37ee2d476ec75a6abd7b28e5d7d13% %MINIFYHTMLde2cf37ee2d476ec75a6abd7b28e5d7d13%

– Student drivers can retake their road tests.

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services stations were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since mid-March, but 16 locations reopened last week. Now, class D road tests will start again on Tuesday.

Priority will be given to those who had to cancel their exams while the exam stations were closed.

%MINIFYHTMLde2cf37ee2d476ec75a6abd7b28e5d7d14% %MINIFYHTMLde2cf37ee2d476ec75a6abd7b28e5d7d14%

READ MORE: Wis. Allow teens to obtain 'Conditional Driver's License' without completing a road test

Drivers will have to wear a face mask if they go to an exam station, and they must also be prepared for a wellness assessment.

Here are Minnesota's test locations: St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website for more information.