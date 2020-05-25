Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Treyway's Instagram post: I said what I said!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Logo

Shotti and the crew may be serving long terms behind bars, but they released a photo of the Treyway crew posted in jail with a message: "We don't bend or bend."

"IT'S STILL TR3YWAY … WE'RE STILL RETURNING … IT'S STILL NINE TAKES …" THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WHEN YOU'RE COMFORTABLE ON YOUR OWN SKIN "… YOU'RE AT HOME SOONER THAN YOU THINK." "WE DON'T FOLD,quot; WE DON'T FOLD #myfamilybetterthanyours # tr3yworldorder # TR3YWAY #freeallmyREALRIGHTS, "the publication said.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here