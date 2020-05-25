Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Treyway's Instagram post: I said what I said!

Shotti and the crew may be serving long terms behind bars, but they released a photo of the Treyway crew posted in jail with a message: "We don't bend or bend."

"IT'S STILL TR3YWAY … WE'RE STILL RETURNING … IT'S STILL NINE TAKES …" THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WHEN YOU'RE COMFORTABLE ON YOUR OWN SKIN "… YOU'RE AT HOME SOONER THAN YOU THINK." "WE DON'T FOLD,quot; WE DON'T FOLD #myfamilybetterthanyours # tr3yworldorder # TR3YWAY #freeallmyREALRIGHTS, "the publication said.

After DJ Akademiks shared the post on his Instagram page, rapper Tekashi jumped into the comment section with a message of his own:

"I said what I said," he wrote.

The observations obviously refer to Tekashi mocking his co-defendants for a much lighter sentence. In return, Tekashi received only 24 months, while Shotti, his former manager, received 15 years in prison.

Tekashi, who has been under house arrest since his release last month, was transferred twice after his location was twice revealed by enthusiastic fans.