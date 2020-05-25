Taylor Swift fans think she surpassed Scooter Braun with this cover

Look what you made her do …
Taylor Swift fans started buzzing after a remake of their song "Look What You Made Me Do,quot; debuted on the Sunday night episode of Killing Eva.
In a social media post, the 30-year-old artist claimed she was "VERY AMAZED,quot; by the remake and attributed the group "Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club,quot; as the performers. There is only one thing: the band doesn't really seem to exist.
In fact, Swift is credited as one of the lyricist composers along with Jack antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Fred fairbrass and Rob Manzoli—The same composers who are credited with original reputation success.
But that is not all. "Nils Sjöberg,quot; is listed as the producer. As fans will remember, Swift used the pseudonym for the song "This Is What You Came For,quot;, which he wrote with his now ex Calvin Harris. The name also appeared on a tombstone in the "Look What You Made Me Do,quot; music video, which was dropped about a year after Swift rested the mystery and revealed that she co-wrote the song.
So who is providing the voice? Some fans think the singer is Swift's brother, Austin. Earlier this year, the Daily mail released a report claiming that Swift asked Phoebe Waller Bridge if his little brother could sing on the soundtrack of the show. the New York Post He also reported that Swift's brother used to use the name "The Dolphin Club,quot; for his Twitter name and that famous family members were seen with Antonoff in the studio late last year.
As for the reasoning behind crediting a fake band, some fans assumed it had to do with Swift and Scooter braunThe battle for music.
"Taylor formed an entire band called & # 39; Jack Leopards and The Dolphin club & # 39 ;, made up of herself, Austin Swift and Jack Antonoff to perform & # 39; LWYMMD & # 39 ;, which is sung by Austin, produced in part by Taylor herself to not let Scooter earn a single penny of it? TAYLOR SWIFT IS A GENIUS, "one follower tweeted.
"So you're telling me that Taylor Swift produced a new cover & # 39; LWYMMD & # 39; under nonexistent bands called & # 39; Jack Leopards & # 39; and & # 39; The Dolphin Club & # 39; so Scooter won't get coins of your art? " wrote another "DON'T MOVE WITH THIS WOMAN. I REPEAT. DON'T MOVE WITH THIS WOMAN. HER MIND (IS THE FIRE)".
As fans will remember, Swift turned to Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquiring his old record label Big Machine Label Group in a Tumblr post last June. In her post, Swift claimed she was "sad and sickened,quot; by the sale of her music catalog and accused Braun of "relentless and manipulative harassment." However, she expressed her intention to re-record her albums.
Click here listen to the cover of "Look what you made me do,quot;.
