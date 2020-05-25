Taylor Swift fans think she surpassed Scooter Braun with this cover

Look what you made her do …

Taylor Swift fans started buzzing after a remake of their song "Look What You Made Me Do,quot; debuted on the Sunday night episode of Killing Eva.

In a social media post, the 30-year-old artist claimed she was "VERY AMAZED,quot; by the remake and attributed the group "Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club,quot; as the performers. There is only one thing: the band doesn't really seem to exist.

In fact, Swift is credited as one of the lyricist composers along with Jack antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Fred fairbrass and Rob Manzoli—The same composers who are credited with original reputation success.

But that is not all. "Nils Sjöberg,quot; is listed as the producer. As fans will remember, Swift used the pseudonym for the song "This Is What You Came For,quot;, which he wrote with his now ex Calvin Harris. The name also appeared on a tombstone in the "Look What You Made Me Do,quot; music video, which was dropped about a year after Swift rested the mystery and revealed that she co-wrote the song.