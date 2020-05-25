Taylor Rapp of Rams burns absurd 10,000 calories in a single day

Taylor Rapp is not using social distancing guidelines as an excuse to circumvent her training regimen.

%MINIFYHTMLedf80ac5264b962a038b20af9c356d0313% %MINIFYHTMLedf80ac5264b962a038b20af9c356d0313%

The Rams' second year of safety on Sunday shared on Twitter that he had completed something called the 10K calorie challenge, during which he apparently burns 10,000 calories in a single 24-hour period.

How did Rapp achieve this? Let me explain it to you:

Yesterday I tried a challenge where you try to burn 10,000 calories in one day. 125 miles on a bike (103 on one trip), 1.25 miles of swimming, 4 miles of walking, 3 miles of running, a short workout and 7,300 feet of elevation later, # 10kcaloriechallenge completed ✅ 4:30 AM-9: 09 PM pic.twitter.com/m79izSZdaC – Taylor Rapp (@ trapp07) May 25, 2020

MORE: Aaron Donald of the Rams says games without fans "wouldn't be fun,quot;

With a 125-mile bike ride, 1.25-mile swim, 4-mile walk, 3-mile run, and short workout (as if that wasn't impressive anymore), Rapp's one-day workout produced …

%MINIFYHTMLedf80ac5264b962a038b20af9c356d0314% %MINIFYHTMLedf80ac5264b962a038b20af9c356d0314%

93,963 steps

53.27 miles traveled (I'm not sure how that works with the bike ride)

18 hours and 21 minutes of training time

A total of 10,521 calories burned.

And all this with 4 hours and 4 minutes of sleep.

While we only have Rapp's word on this, it stands to reason that he has completed the challenge, which would be a truly absurd feat of human conditioning.

To add context to what he accomplished, it's worth noting that, according to SportsRec.com, a 200-pound player burns approximately 880 an hour playing soccer (Rapp weighs 208 pounds). If the average length of an NFL game is 3 hours and 12 minutes (ignoring, for our purpose, significant downtime throughout the process), Rapp could burn up to 2,860 calories in a typical game. That means Rapp would need to play 3.67 games to burn as many calories as he did on Saturday.

Hopefully Rapp has fed properly for that arduous workout, and if he didn't, he may be able to replenish some of those calories with a little Memorial Day barbecue. He definitely earned it.