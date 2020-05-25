Tarrant County Jail Prisoner Dies of Coronavirus After 3 Weeks in Hospital – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLbf805c7e9c4bf654ce4c3b516cd608a714% %MINIFYHTMLbf805c7e9c4bf654ce4c3b516cd608a714%

– A Tarrant County jail inmate died of COVID-19 and underlying health conditions, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.

The 67-year-old inmate died on Saturday, May 23.

The sheriff said he had been admitted to the Tarrant County Detention Facility on February 20 on two DWI felony repeat charges and was being held without bond.

The inmate was transferred to the JPS Hospital on May 3 and died 20 days later in the hospital.

"My most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to this man's family during his time of need," Sheriff's Chief of Staff David McLelland said in a statement.

