Tamar Braxton looks back at her unforgettable hair transformations

Tamar braxton knows one or two things about hair.

Whether performing for large crowds, walking on a star-studded red carpet, or running with your child, this busy mom realizes that a good hairstyle can be invaluable. And yes, it can be totally changed according to the occasion.

So perhaps it was appropriate that Tamar decided to associate with the famous hair guru Johnny Wright for a new VH1 program that helps rescue clients whose hair has been ruined by a beautician from their past.

"To catch a beautician It is the perfect program to watch now because it is fun, relatable and very entertaining. Most of us are concerned about our hair and what a mess it is not to have, "Tamar shared exclusively with E! News." This will also teach us to leave our hair alone and leave it to the professionals. "

And while it may be difficult to wait for your favorite salon to open in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Tamar reminds fans that you are not alone.