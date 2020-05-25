Tamar Braxton looks back at her unforgettable hair transformations

Tamar braxton knows one or two things about hair.
Whether performing for large crowds, walking on a star-studded red carpet, or running with your child, this busy mom realizes that a good hairstyle can be invaluable. And yes, it can be totally changed according to the occasion.
So perhaps it was appropriate that Tamar decided to associate with the famous hair guru Johnny Wright for a new VH1 program that helps rescue clients whose hair has been ruined by a beautician from their past.
"To catch a beautician It is the perfect program to watch now because it is fun, relatable and very entertaining. Most of us are concerned about our hair and what a mess it is not to have, "Tamar shared exclusively with E! News." This will also teach us to leave our hair alone and leave it to the professionals. "
And while it may be difficult to wait for your favorite salon to open in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Tamar reminds fans that you are not alone.
"We are all struggling with the look of our hair. My suggestion is that you do not use any chemicals. Use gels and oil to put your hair in a stylish ponytail. You can't go wrong," he shared. "It's perfect for the glamorous look on the couch."
before To catch a beautician premieres Monday at 9 p.m. At VH1, we ask Tamar to remember some of her best hairstyles throughout the year. See his unfiltered thoughts in our gallery below.
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Grammy 2014
"That look was the first time I was nominated for the Grammys,quot; Tamar braxton she shared with us as we recall some of her most memorable hairstyles. "I didn't want to cut my new wig, but my glamor voted for me. Looking back, it was the right decision."
Bryan Steffy / WireImage
Soul Train Music Awards 2017
"The Soul Train Awards were also one of my favorite looks," said the actress. "Jessica Rabbit's sexy look was accomplished that night."
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic
2017 Daytime Emmy Awards
"The Emmy was also my favorite look," Tamar shared with us. "It was straight, straight hair that made my night easier because I didn't have to worry about it."
David Livingston / Getty Images
PrettyLittleThing Party 2018
"I love my short hair … and pink! It is one of my favorite looks of all time,quot;, Braxton Family Values star explained. "I want to get back to that soon."
Johnny Nunez / WireImage
Essence Music Festival 2019
"I love that wig! It was easy and it was very wet and hot, so I didn't have to worry about losing my curls," she said. To catch a beautician shared star
Monty Brinton / CBS
2019 Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Final
"Celebrity Big Brother The hair was my lucky wig. I knew David Adefeso in that wig, the Head of House won, won the Veto Power and won the season of Older brother"Tamar shared. "This wig is my favorite, but I only take it off when I need to feel lucky. "
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML7bc34da720a192ade6bb5f54f3a3c4f013%