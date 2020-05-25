Tamar Braxton fans praise her sister, Toni Braxton after posing in lingerie: "She can't be 52!" – NeNe Leakes is also here for Toni Beach Corps

Today it was reported that famous singer Toni Braxton dropped her clothes for the camera and posed in black lingerie, leaving fans in awe.

Legend Living Legend Periodt ✨ @ Tonibraxton ’, Tamar captioned her post.

NeNe Leakes was one of the fans who jumped in the comments to praise Toni. Many fans said that she couldn't be 52 years old and praised the singer as if there was no tomorrow.

A commenter said: ‘What if you tried to hit us with a,quot; post and delete "message? hahaha @tamarbraxton, "and someone else posted this:" Your comments on the Babyface live special gave me Liffe @tamarbraxton. "

Another commenter posted this message: "Werk Toni looks better than some 20-year-olds!"

Apart from this, Tamar went out with his fans on Facebook Live this weekend and you can see more details about it here:

In less than 15 minutes, I'll take over the Shadow And Act FB page with a live Q,amp;A. Join us and I will answer your questions! Https: //t.co/5FUsmlFUAv pic.twitter.com/3IWEGPEDBz – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) May 22, 2020

A fan said: Tu Your smile is radiant and contagious! You have me smiling stuck in this house, hahaha !!! "And another follower posted this message:" Mrs. Madam, may she remain blessed and favored and I love her. "

Another commenter told Tamar ‘" All the Way Home "is my favorite song, Tamar. I can't wait to hear more of your music, "and someone else said," Your new song is amazing. The Whitney Houston sampling can't be done by everyone, but you did it as usual. "

A fan asked: ‘I have to remove my hair to go to work. I'm natural and I want to make sure that my edges and the crown of my hair don't break. What is the best way to protect your hair? Check out their live Facebook video to find the answer to fan questions.

Many people sent love to Tamar on social media.



