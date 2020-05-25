Swizz Beatz and Timbaland say they rejected "Millions,quot; to sell Verzuz to cultural vultures

Roommates, if there is one thing that has constantly helped us through the current quarantine, it has been the very popular Verzuz battles brought to us by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. However, the two now say there have been various offers to sell their brand, and they have declined out of respect for the culture.

@RevoltTV reports, during a recent live conversation on Instagram after the recent Verzuz battle between Beenie Man and Bounty Killa, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland briefly discussed how the undeniable popularity of the Verzuz battles has caught the attention of other companies, that They have been offered "millions,quot; to sell the brand they created.

Explaining why they rejected recent deals to put Verzuz in other hands, Swizz said, "Tonight represented the real zone of why we didn't sell 50% of the company for millions of dollars. The real zone of why we rejected millions and million bucks to the vultures just wanting to put a name next to the name, but no. Respect is overdue. We haven't earned a dime from Verzuz yet. That doesn't mean we don't do business. But what we have is that Verzuz is a museum. It is an educational and celebratory platform. "

Meanwhile, Timbaland recently revealed the multiple offers they have received in recent months:

"I mean, you know a lot of people contacted me and Swizz knows about a lot of things, but right now we just want to keep it for the culture because it's so organic. We don't want to bring that part of the item right away. We just want to keep it where people are. Entertain because we live in a world where 16 million people lost their jobs. We don't want to get into politics. We want it to be natural and fun. "

You can watch the upcoming Verzuz battle between R,amp;B groups 112 and Jagged Edge on May 25th At 8 pm.

