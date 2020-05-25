Suspect arrested in February murder of Dorchester

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester In early February, the Boston Police said in a Press release.
Homicide detectives on Saturday accused Jose Carrucini of Dorchester of allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Admilson Ribiero on February 5.
During the initial incident, police reportedly found Ribiero suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. around 6:28 p.m. close to 149 Magnolia St.
The He was taken to an area hospital, officials said, where he died from his injuries.
Carrucini is slated to be tried in the Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, May 26, officials said.
UPDATE: Suspect in murder in custody. #BPD Homicide detectives arrest Jose Carrucini, 20, of Boston in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in February 2020 in Dorchester. Carrucini is scheduled to be tried in the Dorchester District Court on Monday. Https://t.co/SjciXaOaz1 pic.twitter.com/iXZFlSEoY3%MINIFYHTML0088b7b221adcf1322aef9ab2fa8fd8d14%
– Boston Police Department (@bostonpolice) May 24, 2020
