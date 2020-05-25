Sunday was Denver's rainiest day in nearly a year, affecting drought conditions

%MINIFYHTML9ec0bee2ba4e8df5c543cb6a6a9bbb3714% %MINIFYHTML9ec0bee2ba4e8df5c543cb6a6a9bbb3714%

For most of us, Sunday was a sad and rainy day in the Front Range.

For his lawns, however, it was heavenly.

Almost an inch of rain officially fell in Denver on Sunday, making it the city's wettest day in more than 10 months, and significantly affected drought conditions in the metro area.

At Denver International Airport, 0.94 inches of rain fell, roughly what most of the metropolitan area saw during the afternoon and evening hours.

For context, 0.94 inches of rain is equivalent to about 7% of Denver's average annual precipitation.

It was the kind of good deep rain that was sorely needed throughout the Front Range due to increasing drought throughout the region. Sunday's rain took its toll on year-to-date and month-to-date rainfall deficits, and precipitation totals were fairly evenly distributed across eastern and central Colorado.

Spring and early summer rain can be unpredictable in eastern Colorado, due to localized thunderstorms that soak up an area and leave neighboring places free of rain.

Rainfall deficits in the Denver area:

-0.99 "so far this month

-1.58 "from January 1 I'm not sure we made it up today alone, but today we should make a decent dent in those totals!#COwx #HappyLawns pic.twitter.com/XKFtVp7WjC %MINIFYHTML9ec0bee2ba4e8df5c543cb6a6a9bbb3715% %MINIFYHTML9ec0bee2ba4e8df5c543cb6a6a9bbb3715% – Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 24, 2020

Other precipitation totals in the Denver area ranged as high as 1.38 inches on Sunday. Here's a sample of some of those area rainfall totals:

A storm system that moved through the Rocky Mountain Region brought beneficial rains to north central and northeast Colorado. Many places received an inch or more of precipitation. #cowx pic.twitter.com/A2NByobztt – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 25, 2020

Of course, it wasn't just the rain that fell. There was snow at some higher elevations, and he didn't have to go too far from Denver to find it.