Strange accusation stirs friendship – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Out of nowhere, my 45-year-old best friend called me to say something "uncomfortable,quot; that had been bothering her for about 20 years.

What he said literally made me jump out of my chair.

She stated that for the past 20 years or so, my husband and I have asked her to join us in a "threesome,quot; multiple times.

He surprised me and asked him what he was talking about. She said that many times during dinner, we had been whispering together and then suggested that we wanted to have sex with her.

She said she couldn't remember any details.

My husband and I are very flirtatious, but I can't imagine that we ever said or did anything unpleasant.

He had no explanation why he kept visiting us without saying anything. He said he just hoped it would stop, but realized he didn't.

First of all, we have never had this idea with anyone.

She said that I was her best friend, but she didn't feel "like that,quot; about me and started crying. I said I didn't feel that way about her either.

I told her that I understood that she was very upset, but that what she was suggesting never happened. Then she insisted that I take responsibility.

I honestly thought I might be having a breakdown. His life has been challenging for the past few years, and he seems to be reeling.

