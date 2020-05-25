Strange accusation stirs friendship – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf97195604ffeffb4aa685de751bac22313% %MINIFYHTMLf97195604ffeffb4aa685de751bac22313%

Dear Amy: Out of nowhere, my 45-year-old best friend called me to say something "uncomfortable,quot; that had been bothering her for about 20 years.

What he said literally made me jump out of my chair.

She stated that for the past 20 years or so, my husband and I have asked her to join us in a "threesome,quot; multiple times.

He surprised me and asked him what he was talking about. She said that many times during dinner, we had been whispering together and then suggested that we wanted to have sex with her.

She said she couldn't remember any details.

My husband and I are very flirtatious, but I can't imagine that we ever said or did anything unpleasant.

He had no explanation why he kept visiting us without saying anything. He said he just hoped it would stop, but realized he didn't.

First of all, we have never had this idea with anyone.

She said that I was her best friend, but she didn't feel "like that,quot; about me and started crying. I said I didn't feel that way about her either.

I told her that I understood that she was very upset, but that what she was suggesting never happened. Then she insisted that I take responsibility.

I honestly thought I might be having a breakdown. His life has been challenging for the past few years, and he seems to be reeling.

I am reluctant to dismiss it entirely because of our long history, but I am shocked and angry, and will never allow it in my home again.

My husband is done with her. Can this friendship be saved?

– Three is a crowd

Dear crowd: No, I don't think this friendship can be saved, at least in its former form.

Because this accusation seems to be off limits, you can assume that she is experiencing some cognitive changes that have caused emotional instability and this strange accusation.

I hope you can see your way of adopting a compassionate posture towards her. Don't admit something you haven't done, but don't dismiss it.

Express concern for her and urge her to have a medical checkup to make sure she is okay.

Dear Amy: I am a 19 year old woman and have been in a stable and happy relationship with my boyfriend for the past 18 months.

He is not my first love, but I would say that he is my first serious relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLf97195604ffeffb4aa685de751bac22314% %MINIFYHTMLf97195604ffeffb4aa685de751bac22314%

Well, last year I had the epiphany that I am bisexual.

Before having a relationship with my boyfriend, I considered having affairs with girls, after graduating from high school, to see what it was like.

However, now I feel like I have met the right person for me and I see us settling in, possibly permanently.

I'm in conflict. I want to have fun, but I've already found the right guy.

Do you have any advice for me?

– in conflict

Estimated conflict: Congratulations! You found the right guy. If the two of you are in a mutually monogamous and exclusive relationship, I suggest you continue to enjoy it.

It is entirely appropriate to ask yourself if a committed relationship will be the end of the "fun,quot;, especially at your age. This is your mind and your body telling you that you are not ready to lock yourself up for the rest of your life.

As you write, your boyfriend is your "first serious relationship." This tells me that you are aware that there will probably be other relationships. And yes, if you are interested in dating women, then if your current relationship ends, you should.

Until then, don't get pregnant, don't get married, and enjoy this while it lasts.

Dear Amy: Do not give any advice about the COVID virus. In response to a "Pacific Northwest Recovery,quot; question, you said that people could get this virus twice. That is not true! The latent virus can remain in the body and the disease can reappear, this is not reinfecting itself.

– Deranged

Dear upset: I wrote: "… As of this writing, there are some reports of people possibly having this disease more than once."

COVID information is updated and refined daily. I do not offer medical advice, and only report information published by the CDC, and even then, with many qualifiers.

My columns are written two weeks before publication, and cannot keep up with the research on this disease. That is why I focus on relationship issues, and this pandemic has raised many of those.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)