Stormy weather curbs SpaceX's first astronaut launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – Stormy weather threatens to delay SpaceX's first astronaut launch.

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to take off Wednesday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, bringing a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time that astronauts have launched from Florida in nine years and the first time for a private company.

NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Kathy Lueders said everything was progressing well, at least on the ground.

"Now all we have to do is figure out how to control the weather," he said Monday night as the rain continued to soak the area. "We remain vigilant and careful and make sure we do this well."

Forecasters put the odds of an acceptable launch climate at 40%. But that does not include conditions along the US coasts. USA And Canada and across the sea to Ireland, a complicated mix of unique measurements for the Dragon crew capsule.

The Dragon's emergency escape system can function, if necessary, up to orbit. If that happens, the capsule will need wind and relatively calm seas to splash around in.

SpaceX will have at least two recovery spacecraft deployed off Florida, and NASA will have two military cargo planes ready to take off. According to Lueders, additional planes will be stationed in New York and England to help with a possible water rescue.

Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of SpaceX, said the launch control team will incorporate global weather patterns and models to determine if it is safe to launch.

"If the weather gods are working with us," he said, the takeoff will occur at 4:33 p.m. SpaceX has a split second start window.

The good news is that the tropical climate heading towards Cape Canaveral should disappear in a couple of days, and conditions will also improve the east coast later in the week.

If SpaceX doesn't launch on Wednesday, your next try would be on Saturday.

