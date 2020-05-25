Staten Island shoppers yell at unmasked woman

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Some people are so insistent on maintaining freedom from infect they and others with covid-19 that they are spitting on essential workers who kindly ask them to wear masks inside the stores. But you won't get away with that shit Staten Island!

On Sunday night, a video circulated on Twitter showing a group of buyers in Staten Island excoriating a shopping colleague who reportedly entered the store without a mask.

%MINIFYHTML065cfef2b17d10bb6cf8ac624ac26b5615% %MINIFYHTML065cfef2b17d10bb6cf8ac624ac26b5615%

They were, uh, very Clean that she was not welcome:

Staten Island has not been hit by covid-19 as hard as its New York counties, but the body count it's still somewhere around 1,000, with many thousands more confirmed cases.

Still, the Staten Islanders are eager to reopen, though most from the regions of the state of New York to have he started slowly reviving his economies, New York City is still behind Governor Andrew Cuomo's tenure landmarks A city number Republican lawmakers (Staten Island is largely Republican, unlike the rest of the city) have been annoying Gather the governor to open the district ahead of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx, although Cuomo said Monday he would not have it.

G / O Media may receive a commission

"I understand that sometimes all municipalities want to separate and be their own place," Cuomo said in his newspaper. "But Staten Island is pretty much still part of New York City."

Which cconsidering, as a lifelong native New Yorker, That video is the most New Yorker I've seen, it's pretty obvious.