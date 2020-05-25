Some Minnesota churches say services remain too risky as COVID-19 cases grow – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Many religious leaders in Minnesota say it is too early to open their doors to the faithful, despite the governor's recent decision to lift some restrictions on coronaviruses in places of worship.

%MINIFYHTML1b9441eaba8ef6733a0a88070f70280813% %MINIFYHTML1b9441eaba8ef6733a0a88070f70280813%

Governor Tim Walz said Saturday that the state will allow them to reopen 25% of its capacity, or a maximum of 250 people, whichever is less, starting Wednesday. While the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, other Catholic dioceses, and some other churches in Minnesota are making plans to resume services, other religious communities say the risks are still too great.

"It is irresponsible to invite people at this time to worship within the walls of our congregation's building," the Rev. Timothy Hart-Andersen, senior pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis, told the Star Tribune.

The 42 rabbis from the Minnesota Rabbinical Association were unanimous in saying in a statement that they will not open their synagogues yet because "the peak of COVID-19 has not yet come," they said they will follow the state's updated guidance issued Saturday "which much safer to continue worshiping and celebrating life cycle events from home right now. "

And, the Minnesota American Muslim Society said in a social media post that its affiliated places of worship would remain closed "until infection rates decline reliably in Minnesota."

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 new deaths and 745 new confirmed cases Monday to increase the state's death toll to 881 and its confirmed case count to 21,315. He said 605 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 248 in intensive care; both figures were new one-day highs.

%MINIFYHTML1b9441eaba8ef6733a0a88070f70280814% %MINIFYHTML1b9441eaba8ef6733a0a88070f70280814%

Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who heads the archdiocese of the Twin Cities, said in a letter that parishes do not have to resume Mass on Wednesday and that parishioners over 65 or who are especially vulnerable should stay home.

"The Minnesota bishops have repeatedly told our pastors and parishes that they should only return to public mass when they can and are willing to follow the many protocols that have been implemented, including disinfection and some changes in the liturgy, particularly regarding the reception of Holy Communion, "he wrote." If a parish is not sure that it is ready, it should not open. Period. And if the faithful feel more secure at home, the obligation to attend mass on Sundays and holidays continue to be dispensed. "

Starting Tuesday, it will be mandatory in Minneapolis to wear masks or other fabric coverings in stores, hotels, recreation centers, the skyway system and other government buildings. Businesses will not be required to provide masks to customers or employees, although employers will require the use of masks by their workers. Violations can be punished with fines of up to $ 1,000.

"With the resumption of more commercial activity, it is important that we adjust our approach to public health regulations given our city's huge footprint in the state," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement last week. "Wearing a cloth mask is not a substitute for safe physical distancing measures that have already helped us extend the curve, but it will help keep Minneapolis safer."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)