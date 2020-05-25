Simon Cowell credits vegan diet for losing 60 pounds

While he admits he misses eating pizza, the judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He admits that orders to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic have actually been a blessing to him.
Simon Cowell He has attributed his enormous weight loss of 60 pounds (50 kilograms) to his new vegan diet.
The music magnate and "Factor X"and"America has talent"The judge insists that he has never been healthier after adopting meat and dairy free eating habits in recent months, noting that self-isolation amid coronavirus orders to stay home has truly been a blessing.
"I think I've lost 60 pounds since I started this diet a year ago," he told the television show "Extra." "I'm cooking a little bit. I'm exercising. It's pretty fun, especially during this time as well, following the diet."
Simon admits he still has a weak spot, courtesy of his six-year-old son Eric, adding: "The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza … that's the number one thing I miss."
Simon insists that regular exercise and daily health practices have kept him in a positive frame of mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The most important thing is to occupy your mind. You have to follow a routine," he said. "Fortunately, with things like Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, you stay motivated, you come up with ideas … I never have this time, usually."
The busy CEO of the Syco label has taken advantage of spending the whole day at home joining his son.
"I was concerned about how (Eric) was going to deal with all of this," Simon admitted. "It has been absolutely amazing … he can still do school work, and now we are camping out on the weekends in the garden."