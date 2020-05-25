Home Local News Shooting outside the bar in uptown Dallas leaves 1 dead – Up...

Shooting outside the bar in uptown Dallas leaves 1 dead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Shooting outside the bar in uptown Dallas leaves 1 dead - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting in the Uptown area of ​​Dallas.

Police were called at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Boll Street around 1:30 a.m. of Monday

The victim man was shot near a bus parked outside a bar, but it was unclear if he was a passenger. Police are still looking for the gunman, who ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police closed McKinney for several hours while they investigated.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspicious descriptions have been released.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©