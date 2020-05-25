Shooting outside the bar in uptown Dallas leaves 1 dead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting in the Uptown area of ​​Dallas.

Police were called at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Boll Street around 1:30 a.m. of Monday

The victim man was shot near a bus parked outside a bar, but it was unclear if he was a passenger. Police are still looking for the gunman, who ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police closed McKinney for several hours while they investigated.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspicious descriptions have been released.