Selma Blair pays loving tribute to the & # 39; formidable & # 39; mother after his death at home

Selma Blair mourns the loss of a loved one. The Liz Sherman of "Hellboy"Who has been dealing with multiple sclerosis gave the sad news that her mother, Judge Molly Cooke, passed away on Saturday, May 23, through a loving tribute she shared on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the 47-year-old actress posted an old photo of her late mother to Instagram. Along with that, he wrote his long tribute that said, "My first person. My deepest heart still beats what you gave me. I adore you, Mom." Then he said, "Molly Cooke died yesterday. At her home."

Describing her mother as "formidable, fun, quick, flashy, and generous," one's mother continued: "She often took her shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts from herself. My mother was a judge. Brilliant and one of the only women in her law class. She was my first style icon, my muse, my award. All my life, I was hanging on the award. "

"He had many friends and admirers, nieces cousins, (and a nephew) a sister, a son-in-law. Above all, he had us, his daughters, his grandchildren, Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and me herself, we loved her very much, "he continued to point out. "Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased that you loved him."

Having been trapped at her home in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blair added: "I wish I could pay tribute to them at home … for being in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi." Near the end of his post, he thanked his mother for "her love, her loyalty." He concluded his post by writing: "I hold you from here. Oceans of love, baby bear, the original saint."

Several famous colleagues rushed to offer support and condolences to Blair. Mia Farrow He wrote: "I am very sorry, my dear Selma. This loss is terrible. I send you and your family all my love." Kris Jenner similarly he sent his comforting words, "Heartbreaking to (lose) your mom. I am so sorry, I love you and I pray for you and for Arthur."

Mia Farrow and Kris Jenner sent their condolences to Selma Blair

Michelle Pfeiffer intervened: "I am very sorry for your loss Selma. It is difficult to lose a father at any age", while the actress Reese witherspoon I said, "Oh Selma! I'm so sorry. I know how much you loved her. And she loved you. God bless her soul." "From BlairCruel intentions"co-star Sarah Michelle GellarIn the meantime, he simply wrote, "I love you."

Michelle Pfeiffer, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar offered words of comfort

Weeks earlier, Blair celebrated Mother's Day by expressing her gratitude to Cooke. "Arthur doesn't know her well. He's in Michigan. But when he was with her, he took her hand. He gave her flowers from my sisters' garden. He made me feel proud. My mother loves him," she wrote in her Instagram tribute.

Blair, who shared Arthur, 8, with former fashion designer Jason Bleick, is Cooke's youngest daughter with her ex-husband and attorney Elliot Beitner. He divorced Beitner when he "Legally Blonde"The actress was 23 years old.