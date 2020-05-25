See how Maanayata Dutt started his Eid celebrations with Iqra and Shahraan



Today is a day of celebration because it is Eid. For some, the celebrations started from yesterday. Like Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata, who gave us a glimpse of her Eid celebrations, along with her children.

Maanayata shared some interesting photos on social media posing with her children, Iqra and Shahraan by her side. All three looked perfectly dressed for the right occasion as they posed together. While Maanayata was cooking a storm in the kitchen, wearing a pink suit, Shahraan looked cute in his kurta pajamas and Nehru jacket and his sister, Iqra took a nice photo in a traditional red suit.

Maanayata published these adorable photos and wrote: "Eid Mubarak for everyone … May the doors of happiness and prosperity open for you."



