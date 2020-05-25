Scott Disick leans on Kris Jenner?

Does Scott Disick lean on Kris Jenner for support after getting in and out of rehab? That is the question that many people ask due to an upcoming issue in OK! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken a break from their relationship, and Kourtney Kardashian has said she disagrees with the things that have happened. Scott has had problems with substance abuse in the past, but according to recent reports, he entered rehab because he experienced great grief and sadness after losing his parents several months apart. Now a source says Scott reached out to Kris Jenner during her troubled time and that she is there to help her.

A source spoke to OK! magazine for its next issue of June 1, 2020, and weighed in on the subject. The source said Scott Disick is in a very vulnerable place in his life and, as the father of three of Kris Jenner's grandchildren, she is helping him by showing that he is a support system that he can turn to at the time. of weakness.

The source stated the following.

"Scott is at a crucial stage in his life and greatly respects Kris, not only as a business partner but also as a makeshift therapist and mother figure. They are solving their problems, but he is quite tense with everything that is happening. He is overwhelmed in all aspects of life. But luckily, Krist is there to support him. "

Now that Sofia and Scott have suspended their relationship, many are curious about the impact it will have on Scott Disick. Will division push him to finally conquer his demons once and for all, or will it lead to further depression and make things worse?

What do you think about the report? Are you surprised that Kris Jenner becomes a support system for Scott Disick? At this point, it is unclear if Sofia and Scott will work things out and get together or if they will both go their separate ways.

