Scientists vs. Politicians: Reality Check for "Strain Rate,quot; Vaccine Research

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



When Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed ​​last week, he borrowed the language of Star Trek to describe the push for a Covid-19 vaccine. "That means big and fast," said the US president. USA, promising an effort "to advance at record speed, record speed."

His hope that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready "before the end of the year,quot; was even faster than the optimistic, but often repeated, timetable for a vaccine to be ready in 12 to 18 months.

The race for a vaccine seemed to be accelerating this week when Moderna, a Boston-based biotechnology company, revealed early positive results for its potential vaccine in a small trial, and AstraZeneca said it could receive the first doses of another vaccine administered by October. if the trials are successful.

The announcements pleased politicians trying to offer hope to citizens desperate to leave the running of the bulls and investors eager for economic activity to return.

But many scientists feel a duty to dampen enthusiasm. They say a vaccine could take much longer because little is known about the disease and how bodies will react to immunization attempts. In fact, some warn that we may never create a vaccine for Covid-19.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, believes that an optimistic scenario is a vaccine produced in "tens of millions,quot; next year, which would be distributed mainly to health workers, and much larger volumes in 2022 To inoculate the world and the defeat of Covid-19 could take four to five years, she says.

We have no "crystal ball,quot; to tell the future, he told the Financial Times. "It depends on how the virus behaves: if it mutates, if it becomes more or less virulent, more or less transmissible."

Peter Hotez, a professor at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who is developing a vaccine, says the US president. USA He sees vaccines as a "manufacturing problem," like getting enough fans or testing.

"Manufacturing is not the obstacle. He's taking the time to collect enough efficacy and safety data, "he says." The language of Operation Warp Speed ​​that came out of the White House and the biotech and pharmaceutical companies [saying] that they will have a vaccine by the fall, or in weeks or days, it does a lot of damage. "

Vaccines are generally developed over many years and even decades. A 2013 article by Dutch scientists says the average vaccine took 10.71 years and only had a 6% success rate from start to finish. Each stage is an experiment: from the small phase one trials that are now taking place to the large phase three trials required for regulatory approval.

There are good reasons to believe that this time it will be faster. Covid-19 vaccines benefit from the preliminary work done for the Sars and Mers coronaviruses, even if they were never approved, says Walter Orenstein, a professor at the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta.

New technologies are feeding hope for a faster process. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that Moderna's vaccine has a 65 percent chance of success. They believe that before the end of the year we could see vaccines from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

But advances like messengerRNA programming used by Moderna, BioNTech and another German company, CureVac, have never been used to create regulator-approved products. The technique translates a virus protein into human cells and displays it to B cells that secrete antibodies.

The pandemic has pushed governments and companies to invest money in Covid-19 vaccines, even if there has been a lack of global cooperation. Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering, says it helps that there are so many horses in this race.

Proving that a vaccine is safe and effective takes time. Participants must be exposed to the virus to prove that a vaccine works. That likely means recruiting thousands of people around the world to ensure sufficient life in an area where there is an outbreak, unless vaccine manufacturers opt for ethically complicated human challenge trials, where participants deliberately become infected.

"I don't want to be Debbie Downer, but let's be clear: getting a shot by 2021 would be like drawing several inner lines in a row, to use a poker analogy," says Dr. Bach.

To fight a war, help to know your enemy. Originally considered solely a respiratory illness, Covid-19 has launched surprise attacks from the eyes to the toes. He appears to use different tactics in children, with reports of some suffering from a serious inflammatory condition.

%MINIFYHTMLba7b44527351a22ddd514343cf191c0714% %MINIFYHTMLba7b44527351a22ddd514343cf191c0714%

Moderna announced the first results of its phase one trial on Monday, showing that its vaccine had elicited immune responses at least as robust as those found in recovered patients.

But some scientists questioned how the trial defined an average patient response. Dr. Hotez says the launch came days after a study that showed that the recovered patients only had a low level of antibodies. Umer Raffat, a biotechnology analyst at Evercore, says it will be important to know when the level of convalescent antibodies was assessed, because it tends to fade over time. If tested later, it might not be such a promising comparison.

There are big questions about how long an immune response protects patients. Most scientists think that having the disease confers some immunity, but we don't know how long it lasts. The immunity to the Sars only lasted a couple of years.

So far, the virus behind Covid-19 has not mutated significantly, making it change shape less quickly than the flu. But we've only been following the virus for months, so there is a risk that it will still mutate. Most vaccine manufacturers are focusing on the "spike,quot; protein, which it uses to invade cells. They try to teach the body to recognize this protein and make antibodies. If the peak changes, many of the potential vaccines would miss their target.

The first trials are conducted in healthy, younger populations: Moderna's first results were from people aged 18 to 55. But it is people over 65 who have suffered the most from Covid-19 and whose immune systems tend to be less responsive. The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA You are adding an older age group to the trial.

Howard Koh, a former US undersecretary in the health department, says: "One problem that often arises is whether older people can elicit a response that makes it an effective vaccine."

Mr. Trump is not The first president to see a vaccine as a way to neutralize the political risk of a virus. In 1976, Gerald Ford took a vaccine for what he feared was a massive outbreak of swine flu, and his photo was taken at the White House. But the vaccine had a serious side effect: Hundreds of people developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, where the body is paralyzed by the immune system that attacks the nerves.

Covid-19 has proven to be the pandemic the 1976 swine flu never became. But reducing approval requirements could put vaccines on the market before we discover all the side effects. In the United States, the relaxation of regulations during the pandemic has already led to battles for safety and precision. Government agencies and doctors have discussed whether it is safe to treat patients with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial medication used by Mr. Trump that has cardiac and psychiatric side effects, and the Food and Drug Administration has warned of the inaccuracy of many tests of antibodies.

Scientists have not yet ruled out the grim possibility that a vaccine could worsen the disease. In some conditions, including dengue fever and RSV common childhood respiratory infection, vaccines have actually improved the disease. In the first attempts to make a Sars vaccine, there was an immune improvement in animal testing. So far, there is no evidence that this is a problem for Covid-19, but the first trials are with dozens, rather than hundreds or thousands of people.

Dr. Swaminathan says this "antibody dependent enhancement,quot; is the reason why vaccines need to be analyzed so carefully. "Sometimes antibodies can make things worse."

If a vaccine proves to be safe, there will still be questions about its effectiveness. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, says one of the most important questions is whether it will stop the infection or just the disease, or even, like the flu shot, only prevent the most severe symptoms of the disease.

"It would be nice if it protects against both," he says. "If you can prevent infection, it prevents spread in the community."

Before a vaccine is produced, advances in treatments, such as antivirals and antibodies, can help improve outcomes for patients with Covid-19. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, could approve a vaccine that is only 60 to 70 percent still effective and has a significant impact on the spread of the disease.

He is "cautiously optimistic,quot;, he will see effectiveness in the last big phase three trial, but he doesn't know if it will be 70 or 95 percent. "Even if it were 70 percent effective, it would greatly reduce the problem, which is that the virus is so contagious," he says.

Political leaders will declare victory if a vaccine maker manages to move safely at speeds more suited to science fiction. However, mass inoculation that could hasten the return to normal life is further. The first vaccines will likely be administered to healthcare workers who will be closely studied, as if they were still part of a trial.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we must remember that there is still a chance that we may not receive any vaccines. It is not a "slam dunk," he says.

He is concerned that people are not taking other public health measures to stop the spread due to "optimism and enthusiasm,quot; about a vaccine.

"People will assume it is like a Hollywood movie and at the last minute someone will jump into their helicopter with a new shot that was made just a day ago. And everyone is saved," says Osterholm. "It is human behavior. When you face such a serious challenge, you want any good news you can get."

© 2020 The Financial Times Ltd. All rights reserved. It should not be redistributed, copied, or modified in any way.