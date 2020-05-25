Santa Cruz County "Family Groups,quot;; Xenophobic letters left on the houses of San Leandro – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Adopt-a-Senior campaign exposes North Bay High School graduates to the kindness of strangers

SANTA ROSA – Cardinal Newman High School's teacher and coach Monica Mertle surprised Ben Thornton at her home with a handful of gifts. He is a senior at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa. "You are incredible," he exclaimed. "Thank you." "I am so excited for you," she replied. "We've lost a lot in these past two months: graduation, graduation, senior trip," said Thornton. "It is special to me to receive a gift like this from a complete stranger that I have never met before." read more

Coronavirus stories

Santa Cruz Health Officials Investigate Four "Family Groups,quot; of COVID-19

SANTA CRUZ – Health officials were investigating four separate clusters of COVID-19 coronavirus cases traced to family gatherings in Santa Cruz, county officials said. As of Sunday, Santa Cruz officials said there have been 192 confirmed cases since the outbreak began with 2 deaths. Currently, there were 29 residents hospitalized for COVID-19. County public health workers have identified four separate COVID-19 transmission groups in the southern county region, according to a statement from the Division of Public Health. read more

San Leandro residents react to arrest of woman accused of publishing racist letters in local homes

SAN LEANDRO – A woman identified as Trinh says her brother's Ring video captured a woman wearing a white US beanie. USA And he left a racist, handwritten note on his front door on Friday. Not long afterward, police arrested Nancy Arechiga, 52, of San Leandro, for posting callous messages to minorities. "Someone can be so upset, wake up one morning and take time, write it by hand, it wasn't even a xerograph, it was handwritten multiple times, posted on various houses and trees, and targeted specifically at Asian-American homes," said Trinh. This case is the latest in a series of anti-Asian intimidation and racism since the start of the pandemic. read more

Happy Diners Flock to Reopen Napa County Restaurants

NAPA – Diners flocked to Napa County restaurants for the first time since mid-March Sunday, enjoying their first meal for dinner as shelter-in-place restrictions were eased as part of the reopening of the Phase 2. For many, it is a business in a different way, but it is also a great relief to see diners coming from far away and locals too. Several restaurant owners told KPIX 5 that the number of seats per day has increased, especially during the first weekend since the subsequent stage of Phase 2 allowed full-service restaurants to reopen. But they also say that many difficult challenges lie ahead. read more

Memorial Day heat wave sends crowds flocking to parks raising concerns of social alienation

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area's parks and beaches saw an increase in visitors enjoying the warm sun and trying to maintain social distance on Sunday, but they are not always successful. Much of the green space at Golden Gate Park was occupied with small groups separated from each other. "It seems like people are behaving," said Melanie Sherk. "There are some crowded picnic areas, but otherwise people have a lot of fun and are respectful." read more

Bay Area residents rediscover the joys of cycling during the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Joel Johnson had not had a bicycle since he was 15, but the pandemic changed all that. Johnson first bought a multipurpose bike to avoid germs on crowded buses and trains, but then discovered a passion for pedaling around San Francisco, where some streets are now closed to traffic. He has been taking regular morning walks to keep fit and weekend excursions in leafy Golden Gate Park or along the Pacific Ocean. Since then it has been upgraded to a new road bike. "It is addictive," he said. read more

San Francisco religious leaders to call for slow reopening of live services

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of black religious leaders planned to meet Monday to promote adherence to virtual worship services during the current COVID-19 pandemic and call for more medical and educational services from the community. Black pastors and members of the San Francisco Interfaith Council will meet at City Hall to urge churches in the black community and throughout the region to keep their doors closed until they can ensure the safety of their congregations against the coronavirus. Participating pastors plan to observe the significant number of victims of the virus among black clergy and members of their congregations, who closed their churches too late or reopened them too soon. read more

San Mateo County Gets State Funds & # 39; Roomkey & # 39; to help homeless people during the pandemic

REDWOOD CITY – Ninety homeless people considered high risk have been sheltered at a San Mateo County hotel as part of the county's efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus among vulnerable populations. The county project known as Bayfront Station rents a block of rooms in an undisclosed hotel in the county for homeless people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but who are classified as high risk under the federal guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county received $ 750,000 in funds from the California Department of Social Services as part of Project Roomkey, a state initiative by Governor Gavin Newsom to provide un-crowded shelter to high-risk homeless people during the pandemic. read more