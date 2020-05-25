Santa Clara County pressing to extend eviction moratorium – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – With California unemployment rising, Santa Clara County will vote on a measure that will help keep people in their homes, even if they can't pay the rent.

"When we think of the neediest people in our community, it makes you think of the people who barely stay at home," said the chair of the Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chávez.

It is not rental forgiveness and tenants will still have to pay landlords.

The measure is expected to pass in Santa Clara County, but it will also need an extension of a state moratorium that was enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom by executive order in March.

"We ask that you help us prevent more and more people from becoming homeless," Chavez said.

More and more laid-off workers are concerned with meeting their basic needs, such as housing and food.

Food donations by social service agencies like ConXion are becoming more common as the pandemic drags on.

"My daughter and I are low-income and it helps us tremendously, we need to eat," said Adrián Gallardes from San José.

But it is not just food that people cannot afford.

In recent weeks, more people are requesting financial assistance to pay the rent according to the Sacred Heart Community Service in San José.

"The volume of people who are coming to absolute despair is unlike anything we've seen," said CEO Poncho Guevara.